Don't be taken for a ride: LTA warns about phishing scam involving ez-link cards

Free public transport rides for a year? Don't be taken for a ride, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Nov 15), LTA warned members of the public about a phishing scam that has recently come to their attention.

The scams on social media involve the sale of $9 ez-link cards that come with a year's worth of public transport rides, as well as a fake giveaway that asks people to fill in a questionnaire to claim a free ez-link card.

"When users click on the ad links, they are directed to phishing websites that request bank details and OTPs (one-time passwords)," said LTA.

"All promotions for ez-link cards are conducted only on SimplyGo's website and the social media pages of SimplyGo and ez-link. SimplyGo has not offered any deals on the sale of ez-link cards with free rides."

LTA also cautioned commuters to avoid dubious links in social media posts and to not disclose their personal information, bank details or OTPs to anyone.

This is not the first time this year that the LTA has had to warn the public about phishing scams.

In September, the LTA issued an advisory to alert motorists about the re-emergence of similar scams.

The scheme involved fake messages falsely claiming that their vehicle had an outstanding road fee that needed immediate payment, directing recipients to click on a link to settle the amount.

