'Have some sense': Car blocks Woodlands carpark entrance to load things

A Stomp contributor expressed frustration over the actions of a Mercedes-Benz driver who chose to load items into her car near a carpark entrance along Woodlands Street 31.

In a video shared by Stomp contributor RoadUser, taken on Dec 20, a woman and another lady, believed to be her helper, are seen loading a box and a trolley into the car.

She is seen gesturing apologetically at the Stomp contributor after realising he had been waiting a while for her to move off.

"I waited at the junction to see how much time they needed to load and move off," the Stomp contributor said.

However, there appeared to be an issue with closing the car's boot, causing further delay.

Ultimately, the Stomp contributor squeezed past the Mercedes to enter the carpark.

"The carpark is right ahead, and she could not drive into the carpark and find a safe spot to load their goods," the Stomp contributor said.

"Why choose a carpark entrance and park near the main road to perform loading?

"The car has various blind spots, vehicles coming from the opposite direction cannot see.

"What if the maid had gotten into an accident and caused the road to close, affecting many road users?"

The Stomp contributor urged all road users to be considerate, mindful, and "have some sense" when stopping at certain places.

"I noticed she eventually reversed her vehicle onto the main road before moving off," he said.

"Others would think: got money to buy car but no money to pay for carpark.

"Maybe got money to pay medical bills."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.