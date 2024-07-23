'It's polluting the environment': Ang Mo Kio residents annoyed by neighbour who feeds pigeons in his flat

A man in Ang Mo Kio has recently gotten flak from his neighbours for feeding pigeons from his kitchen window.

The man, who lives in a flat at Block 559 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, would open his window every morning, allowing the pigeons into his home, reported Shin Min Daily News.

"It's polluting the environment, and bird droppings are dirtying the vehicles parked below the block," said a resident who tipped off the Chinese daily.

A video filmed by the resident shows 20 pigeons gathering outside the man's closed window.

A female resident who lives a floor above the flat was also seen leaning out of her window, waving a rag at the birds in a bid to chase them away.

The man later opened his window to let the pigeons in.

According to Shin Min, the man lives alone and rarely interacts with his neighbours. Other residents also noted that pigeons appear accustomed to visiting the man for food.

When a reporter from the Chinese daily recently visited the flat, the window panes of the unit were covered in bird droppings.

The female resident who appeared in the video told Shin Min that she noticed a flock of pigeons gathering outside her window at about 8am every day, but was unaware that her neighbour was feeding them.

The woman, who declined to be named, said that she had to drive the birds away on multiple occasions before she could dry her laundry.

Other residents living in the same block said they were aware of the pigeon problem, but did not know that the man was feeding the birds.

The man did not answer the door when Shin Min visited his unit.

NParks working with Ang Mo Kio town council to resolve issue

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the National Parks Board (NParks) said that it is aware of the feeding of pigeons at Block 559 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, and is conducting surveillance in the area.

They are also working together with the Ang Mo Kio Town Council to manage pest bird populations, said How Choon Beng, group director of wildlife management.

"NParks will continue to monitor the situation and enforcement action will be taken against bird feeders."

Rock pigeons are a non-native species in Singapore and their flocking and roosting behaviour can result in soiling and hygiene issues, the statutory board said.

NParks advised members of the public to reduce the population growth of pigeons by not feeding them and ensuring that food scraps are properly disposed of.

It is illegal to feed wild animals under the Wildlife Act. First-time offenders can be fined up to $5,000, while repeat offenders can be fined up to $10,000.

NParks monitors feedback on illegal bird feeding and undertakes active enforcement, which includes physical surveillance and the deployment of CCTV cameras at identified feeding hotspots, said How.

