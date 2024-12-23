Man dies after alleged fight with neighbour in Lavender

A 69-year-old man died in hospital on Sunday (Dec 22) following an alleged fight with his 71-year-old neighbour.

The deceased was identified as Cai Jintong (transliteration) by Shin Min Daily News, which reported that both parties had an argument on the ground floor of Block 805 King George's Avenue that morning.

According to Shin Min, Cai had visited the neighbour's flat while armed with a pole as he was unhappy that the latter did not apologise earlier.

The two started fighting, with the neighbour allegedly armed with a knife.

Cai was injured in the fight and headed downstairs, where he reportedly lost consciousness at the lift lobby.

He is believed to have a heart condition, reported Shin Min.

The police told AsiaOne they attended to the incident at about 11.35am that day.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 69-year-old man and a 71-year-old man had gotten into a dispute and allegedly fought with each other.

The younger man was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

The older man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means. Police investigations are ongoing.

