Man injured in multi-car accident near Fort Canning Tunnel

SINGAPORE – One person was taken to hospital after an accident involving three cars in Stamford Road towards Fort Canning Link in the early hours of Oct 27.

Police said they were alerted to an accident at the location at 1.30am.

Photos uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page show a red car that had flipped over and a yellow car that suffered heavy damage to its bonnet. Another photo locates the scene of the accident as near the tunnel.

An advisory posted on the Land Transport Authority Traffic News X page at about 2.10am warned motorists of an accident in the Fort Canning Tunnel and that the tunnel was closed.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said one person was taken to Singapore General Hospital. The police identified him as one of the car drivers. They added that the 21-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

Three other people were assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

