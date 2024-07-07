'An opportunity to bond': Sec 3 students finally catch NE show after missing out due to Covid-19 restrictions

When Pearl Pegram found out that she wouldn't be able to attend the National Day Parade (NDP) National Education (NE) show as a Primary 5 student back in 2020, she was disappointed.

"I was let down because that was one of the things I was looking forward to during the school year," the Secondary 3 student from North Vista Secondary School said.

This year, the 15-year-old girl as well as those who missed out on the NE shows during the Covid-19 pandemic finally got the chance to catch the performances.

At the second NE show on Saturday (July 6), Pegram sat at the Padang with her friends, soaking in the atmosphere.

Speaking to AsiaOne before the show started, Pegram said that she was looking forward to spending time with her friends at the NE Show despite the heat that day.

"It's like a make-up for the time I couldn't watch the show," she added.

Although she was there with her friends, she wouldn't mind watching the show with her family, either.

"[The show] gives us an opportunity to bond with our family and celebrate Singapore's birthday."

Primary 5 students typically get to watch the NE Show during their school year - but that didn't happen in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic-related restrictions.

This year, over 5,000 Secondary 3 students from more than 20 schools are attending three NE shows.

'It was my wish to go to NDP'

Pegram's enthusiasm for the NE show was also seen in other students who were eagerly awaiting the start of the performances.

Kavin, 14, from Northland Secondary School, told AsiaOne that he was "very sad" when he found out that he couldn't attend the NE Show in 2020.

"It was something that I wanted [to attend] since I came to Singapore in 2016… I'm a PR (Permanent Resident), and it was my wish to go to an NDP show.

"So, having the chance to go to an NE Show today makes me very happy," he said.

As his parents have never attended any NDP-related shows, Kavin said that he was excited to tell them all about his experience.

"When I go back, I'll definitely describe everything as vividly as possible," he said. "I want them to visualise this experience that I've not had an opportunity to go for [a NDP show] till now."

The slight drizzle in the evening couldn't dampen the spirits at the NE show — audience members put on their ponchos and carried on cheering for the performers.

Frionel Wijoyo from Edgefield Secondary School, who was attending the NE show with his friends, told AsiaOne that they were taking in the atmosphere that was "filled with excitement and full of life".

The 14-year-old added: "We're going to enjoy the show together… there's actually one of our friends performing in the marches!"

Red Lions, F-16s, and more

This year also marks the 35th anniversary of the Red Lions, the Singapore Armed Forces' parachute team.

During the Red Lions' segment in Saturday's NE show, the crowd cheered as they sailed down from the skies, smoothly gliding through the air and landing at the Padang.

Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman was also present at the show. He inspected the parade before driving around in a ceremonial vehicle, waving at the crowd.

When the Republic of Singapore Air Force's F-16s soared through the skies, the audience craned their necks to catch the fighter jets performing a "bomb burst" formation as they fanned outwards into the skies.

The audience was also engrossed in the Total Defence Dynamic Defence Display, which showcased various aspects of how Singapore defends itself against safety threats. At one point of the performance, a bus even drove onto the Padang and officers breached the vehicle through its windows to secure the bus.

In the lead-up to the NDP on August 9, two more NE shows will be held on July 13 and 20, where more students will get to watch these performances alongside their schoolmates.

The parents of the cohort of students who will be in Secondary 3 in 2025 will receive their invitation letters next year.

ALSO READ: First look at what goes into the magic of the NDP 2024 show

khooyihang@asiaone.com