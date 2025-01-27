Daily roundup: China captures scam centre suspect with Thailand's help — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. China captures scam centre suspect with Thailand's help

Police have detained a man suspected of involvement in the case of a Chinese actor who was duped into travelling to Thailand for a film job and then trafficked to Myanmar, China's Public Security Ministry said.

The joint efforts of the ministry's task force and the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, helped by Thai law enforcement, led to the arrest of a "major criminal suspect" on Saturday, the ministry said in a notice late on Sunday (Jan 26)... » READ MORE

2. Zhang Shuifa jokes he still needs Terence Cao to look after him after 37 years

Last year, more than three decades after his showbiz debut, actor Zhang Shuifa considered retirement.

"Physically, I was ready to retire, but mentally, I still hoped that there would be opportunities to act or at least cameo in shows," the 58-year-old told AsiaOne at the recent press conference for his new movie I Want To Be Boss... » READ MORE

3. Malaysia ministry issues reminder to petrol stations following viral video of Singapore car-owner pumping Ron95 petrol

Malaysia's Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has issued a reminder to petrol stations not to let foreign vehicles be filled up with the subsidised Ron95 petrol, especially with the festive holidays approaching.

This statement comes after a viral video showed a woman with a Singapore-registered car plate pumping Ron95 petrol into her vehicle, The Star reported on Saturday (Jan 26)... » READ MORE

4. Taiwan earthquake: Remains found identified as Singaporean man

The remains of a Singaporean man who died after an earthquake hit Taiwan's Hualien county last April have been found.

47-year-old Sim Hwee Kok's remains were discovered on Jan 11 by a farmer, reported Taiwanese news outlet China Times... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com