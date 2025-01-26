Malaysia ministry issues reminder to petrol stations following viral video of Singapore car-owner pumping RON95 petrol

Malaysia's Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has issued a reminder to petrol stations not to let foreign vehicles be filled up with the subsidised RON95 petrol, especially with the festive holidays approaching.

This statement comes after a viral video showed a woman with a Singapore-registered car plate pumping RON95 petrol into her vehicle, The Star reported on Saturday (Jan 26).

In the video which was reportedly taken on Tuesday, the woman appeared to be filling her vehicle with petrol when a petrol station staff member approached her, taking the nozzle from her hands.

"Following our investigation, we found that this particular female vehicle owner chose a petrol pump at the far end, away from the cashier," the ministry's director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said on Saturday.

Director Lilis Saslinda was speaking with media on Friday after the launch of the state-level Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) to be implemented during the Chinese New Year period.

"She also used a debit card to pay for the fuel. But instead of using RON97 fuel, which is meant for foreign-registered vehicles, she used the subsidised RON95."

Lilis Saslinda added that the woman had managed to fill a litre of RON95 before the petrol station worker intervened.

"I believe petrol station owners must be vigilant to ensure no foreign-registered vehicles use RON95 petrol," she said. "This includes placing attendants at each pump to ensure compliance with Malaysian law."

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry will also be conducting checks at petrol stations including the ones near the Causeway and Second Link, The Star reported.

Lilis Saslinda also stated that 200 enforcement personnel will be deployed over the festive period to check petrol stations and compliance with the SHMMP.

The ministry will also take action against petrol stations that allow foreign vehicles to use RON95 or fail to adhere to the SHMMP, she added.

