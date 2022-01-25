Apple said to unveil its 'widest array' of new products later this year

Apple may be unveiling more new hardware products later this year than it ever did in its history.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is said to have planned for a number of new hardware product announcements in fall. The list of new products include:

the iPhone 14 lineup (four models)

a low-end MacBook Pro

an updated iMac

a new Mac Pro

a revamped MacBook Air

AirPods Pro 2

three new Apple Watch models

an entry-level iPad

iPad Pros

Gurman reiterates that Apple is likely to hold an event in March or April to unveil the iPhone SE. The new iPad Air and higher-end Mac may also debut at the event. Oddly, Gurman did not mention anything about the mixed reality headset and the external monitor that is expected to cost half the price of the Pro Display XDR.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.