'Please show mercy': Hong Kong pop star Edan Lui admits budding relationship with Malaysian actress Lin Min Chen

Dating rumours between Hong Kong pop star Edan Lui and Malaysian actress Lin Min Chen erupted recently and on Sept 8, he admitted to the media that they are getting to know each other.

The 27-year-old Mirror member was at the Sha Tin Racecourse 2024/25 Season Opening and was asked if he will be attending Min Chen's upcoming fanmeet in Hong Kong.

"If I want to meet, I will ask her out on my own, there is no need to do this. Everyone, please have mercy. Ask me if you want to know anything, don't make things difficult for her," Edan said.

He admitted that they've been getting to know each other since Min Chen, 34, took a break.

"Please give me some space… I'll let you know when there is good news," he added.

Last month, the two were seen dining together in Europe, and Edan later clarified that he was there for work and asked Min Chen out for a meal as she happened to be in the same area too, citing the rumours as a "misunderstanding".

Though he denied at the time that they were dating, he added: "Anything is possible. But I'll concentrate on my work now and go with the flow. I will let you know if it happens."

[[nid:700737]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com