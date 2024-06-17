'They recognised me immediately': Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen meet former child actress 20 years after working together

A recent chance encounter sparked a trip down memory lane for celeb couple Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen.

In a social media post on June 13, the veteran actress shared a photo she took with former child actress Li Xianmin, who played her daughter in a TV series 20 years ago.

"Remember Double Happiness? I was very happy to meet Wenwen again. She's outstanding on- and off-screen," Xiang Yun, 62, wrote.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/xiang_yun_/p/C8IvHCjyK-C/[/embed]

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Xianmin, who is now 32, said: "My appearance hasn't changed much over the years, and they recognised me immediately. I was very touched."

Xiang Yun and Edmund took her under their wings while filming the drama, she added.

When she exchanged contact details with her "on-screen mum", Xianmin said she nearly gave Xiang Yun her mum's mobile number because that was how the production team contacted her in the past.

Xianmin, who won the Young Talent Award at the Star Awards in 2004 for her performance in the drama, said that she started filming Double Happiness when she was 12.

After she turned 15, she stopped acting so she could focus on her studies. Xianmin studied in Raffles Girls' School, Raffles Institution and majored in International Relations at the National University of Singapore.

Xianmin, who got married five years ago, now runs a gynaecology clinic with her friends.

Her recent chance encounter with Xiang Yun and Edmund, 63, also brought back memories from when she filmed the drama with them.

She recalled a heartwarming moment with Edmund, who played her uncle in the drama.

"It's been 20 years, but I will always remember it. Once I had to speak a set of difficult lines, which included 'digestive system', 'large and small intestines', etc. I had a lot of NGs, causing the seven to eight actors present to have to act again.

"I was young and under a lot of pressure, so I cried. Edmund comforted me and everyone treated me well."

Jin Yinji, who played her grandmother in the series, would also treat them to a lot of good food.

"In the drama, they sold fish and chips. She'd cook food for us to share between takes," Xianmin said.

She also treasured her memories as a child actress.

"Childhood is a period of innocence. I enjoyed acting and was able to work in a long-form drama with veteran actors who treated me well.

"It was a very rare and valuable experience. I'm grateful to my mum for letting me take part in the show," she added.

When asked if she would return to acting, Xianmin shared that her main focus is on her career.

She's also grateful to those who still recognise and remember her.

"We grew up together. At the time, we were on different sides of the television screen. These memories of growing up together are great."

ALSO READ: 'I almost died': Hong Huifang recalls being hospitalised for 7 days for unknown disease

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com