Star Live celebrates CNY with web series featuring Terence Cao, Chen Xiuhuan, Ryan Lian and more

Local e-commerce livestream channel Star Live is gearing up for a special Chinese New Year with the release of a star-studded web series.

Titled Mai Jiak Chua: Seven Warriors in the Snake Year, it will have 15 episodes featuring local celebrities such as actors Chen Xiuhuan, Collin Chee, Terence Cao and Ryan Lian as well as influencer Simonboy.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DE1NS_eyBu1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Sneak peeks posted on Star Live's social media accounts show some cast members dressed in period costumes and playing historical figures, including Xiuhuan as Wu Zetian, Collin as Guan Yu, Asher Su as Justice Bao, Simonboy as Bruce Lee and Jaze Phua as Ip Man.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DE7j3rDSVEo/[/embed]

The trailer follows main character Alan, played by Terence, being kidnapped before cutting to a scene of Ryan playing a triad boss.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DE-SDNqSpGU/[/embed]

The web series will be released on Jan 29 at 8pm on the channel's TikTok account @starlive.mall.

