Best Black Friday deals and promo codes (2024): ShopBack, Dyson, Zalora, Royal Caribbean, and more

Food, beauty, electronics, home living, toys, fashion — everything goes on sale for one special day each month. And in November, after the 11.11 sales, we get a second chance at snagging a fantastic deal — Black Friday.

As any savvy shopper would know, the trick to these monthly sales festivals is to check out the deals and (if available) plan your purchases using the vouchers beforehand. Get familiar with the items going on sale, load your shopping cart up, and see which items you can checkout together to be eligible for certain discounts and offers. Here's your guide to the best Black Friday deals this season, plus our tips and tricks to the vouchers and promo codes you can use to maximise your savings.

Platform Best vouchers How to use vouchers/promo codes Amazon Various discounts automatically applied — browse Amazon's Black Friday deals to see all deals. — ShopBack Up to 35 per cent cashback on Shopee

Up to 25 per cent cashback on Lazada

Up to 15 per cent cashback: Dyson, Nike, iHerb, Amazon Get deals via your ShopBack app. Nike Get 40 per cent off on Cyber Week sale items Use code CYBER at checkout. Zalora 70NEXT05770 : 70 per cent off with no minimum spend, valid on selected items only. Valid till 1 Dec 2024 .

: 70 per cent off with no minimum spend, valid on selected items only. DCSNOV15 : 15 per cent off (min. spend $110, capped at $20) with DCS cards. Valid till 28 Nov 2024.

: 15 per cent off with DCS cards. DBSIPPLUXE: 10 per cent off (min. spend $200, capped at $25) with DBS/POSB cards. Apply promo code at checkout. Club21 BFCM24: Get an extra 30 per cent off with a minimum of 2 items Shop online to apply the promo code at checkout. Uniqlo Stand a chance to win a trip to Japan with $100 spend

Free pocketable travel bag with $100 spend

Free Oatbedient Oat Milk Everyday Series Variety Box with $100 spend

Free oat milk drink with any purchase

Free personalised luggage tag with $100 REON POCKET 5 at S$224 (U.P. S$249) and the SRS-XB100 at S$69 (U.P. S$90), spend — Dyson Savings and gifts up to $579, get a $100 return voucher with selected products Shop directly, no promo code needed. Fortytwo BFCM25 : $25 off with $500 spend

BFCM80 : $80 off with $1,000 spend

BFCM120 : $120 off with $1,500 spend

BFCM150: $150 off with $1,800 spend Apply promo code at checkout. Scanteak Eight per cent rebates, 20 per cent off accessories online, $80 off every $200 spent on regular priced mattresses Buy online for 20 per cent off accessories, otherwise head down to the physical showroom. Best Denki EARLYBF25 : $25 off with $399 – $799 minimum spend

: $25 off with $399 – $799 minimum spend EARLYBF50 : $50 off with $800 – $1,699 minimum spend

: $50 off with $800 – $1,699 minimum spend EARLYBF100 : $100 off with $1,700 – $2,999 minimum spend

: $100 off with $1,700 – $2,999 minimum spend EARLYBF200: $200 off with $3,000 minimum spend Apply promo codes at checkout. Guardian Up to 50 per cent off, $80 voucher giveaway Shop directly, no promo code needed. Royal Caribbean cruises US$500 (S$674) onboard credit on selected cruises Book online.

Black Friday shopping platform vouchers

Up to 35 per cent off Shopee via ShopBack

I love that ShopBack always has a cheatsheet for their sales seasons. The best way to view the ongoing deals this shopping season is to browse their full interactive Shopback Black Friday and Cyber Monday Cheatsheet. Here's a preview!

Amazon Black Friday sale (21 Nov – 2 Dec 2024)

Amazon has a ton of items on sale this Black Friday shopping season, including electronics, toys, and home appliances. Philips appliances are going at up to 50 per cent off, while Barbie and Hot Wheels are going up to 40 per cent off and offering a free gift with minimum $50 spend.

Browse Amazon's Black Friday deals to see all offers. For example, you can get Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $103 (62 per cent off) or a Lunar New Year Barbie doll for $28 (69 per cent off).

Black Friday promo codes: Fashion and activewear

Nike Cyber Week sale: Up to 40 per cent off activewear, shoes, and more

Nike's offering up to 40 per cent on their sale items this Cyber Week. The catalogue of sales items is pretty extensive — there are over 900 items including shoes, tops, bottoms, jackets, tracksuits, sports bras, and even dresses. Apply the promo code CYBER at checkout to enjoy the discount when you browse the Nike Cyber Week sale!

Zalora promo codes: Discounts of up to 80 per cent off, vouchers of up to 70 per cent off

This Black Friday shopping season, Zalora's offering up to 80 per cent off on selected products and vouchers of up to 70 per cent off. It's all happening from 26 - 29 Nov 2024. Here are a few promo codes to give you an idea of what's on offer:

70NEXT05770 : 70 per cent off with no minimum spend, valid on selected items only. Valid till 1 Dec 2024.

: 70 per cent off with no minimum spend, valid on selected items only. Valid till 1 Dec 2024. NEW2554771 : 25 per cent off with no minimum spend, valid on selected items only. Valid till 28 Nov 2024.

: 25 per cent off with no minimum spend, valid on selected items only. Valid till 28 Nov 2024. TO2090374 : 20 per cent off with no minimum spend, valid on selected items only. Valid till 29 Nov 2024.

: 20 per cent off with no minimum spend, valid on selected items only. Valid till 29 Nov 2024. 40BASE72118 : 40 per cent off with $79 minimum spend, valid on selected items only. Valid till 28 Nov 2024.

: 40 per cent off with $79 minimum spend, valid on selected items only. Valid till 28 Nov 2024. 35BASE44386 : 35 per cent off with no minimum spend, valid on selected items only. Valid till 28 Nov 2024.

: 35 per cent off with no minimum spend, valid on selected items only. Valid till 28 Nov 2024. DCSNOV15 : 15 per cent off (min. spend $110, capped at $20) with DCS cards. Valid till 28 Nov 2024.

: 15 per cent off (min. spend $110, capped at $20) with DCS cards. Valid till 28 Nov 2024. DBSIPPLUXE: 10 per cent off (min. spend $200, capped at $25) with DBS/POSB cards. Valid till 28 Nov 2024.

There are tons more promo codes that Zalora has on their site — way too many for me to copy over here. I advise you start browsing the Zalora site, then use the Vouchers and Discount filters on the sidebar to navigate to the best deals.

Club21: Get your second item for free

Club21's jumping on the Black Friday sale bandwagon with a simple but effective sale offer: purchase one item and get the second one for free. From now to 2 Dec 2024, you can also get an extra 30 per cent off with a minimum of 2 items using the promo code BFCM24.

Prefer to shop physically? You can find Club21 stores at Como Orchard, Four Seasons Hotel, IMM, Paragon, Raffles City, Takashimaya, Marina Bay Sands., and voco Orchard.

Uniqlo: Win a trip to Japan, get travel and oat milk freebies

Uniqlo's Black Friday sale offers coincide with their Thank You Festival (22 Nov to 28 Nov) — their way of saying "thank you" to customers for their support. In fact, this year, Uniqlo is celebrating their 40th anniversary! To mark the occasion, they're offering promotions such as:

Stand a chance to win a trip to Japan when you spend $100 in a single receipt online or in-stores — 2 pairs of tickets up for grabs.

when you spend $100 in a single receipt online or in-stores — 2 pairs of tickets up for grabs. Get a pocketable travel bag with $100 spend.

with $100 spend. Get a free Oatbedient Oat Milk Everyday Series Variety Box with a minimum spend of $100 online or in-stores.

with a minimum spend of $100 online or in-stores. Enjoy a free oat milk drink with any purchase at Orchard Central (2 – 24 Nov) or VivoCity (25 – 28 Nov).

with any purchase at Orchard Central (2 – 24 Nov) or VivoCity (25 – 28 Nov). Get a free personalised luggage tag with a minimum spend of $100 at Orchard Central (22 – 24 Nov) or ION (25 – 28 Nov).

This is on top of other discounted offers on their site. If you wanna stock up on the Singaporean uniform, shop now!

Black Friday promo codes: Electronics, home and living

Sony Days 2024: Year End Promotion

Sony's Black Friday sales are here to stay for the rest of 2024. From now till 1 Jan 2025, browse various year-end discounted products such as:

REON POCKET 5, a wearable cooling device — $224 (U.P. $249)

SRS-XB100, a portable speaker for travellers — $69 (U.P. $90)

WH-1000X M5, the noise-cancelling headphones that top a lot of audiophiles’ lists — $469 (U.P. $589)

The deals are just the beginning. Throughout the month of December, Sony is also holding roadshows and events:

Custom Glitter Buffet (7 – 8, 14 – 15, 21 – 22 Dec): Design your own nail polish colour for free when you hold a My Sony Rewards membership at the Sony Store in Wisma Atria.

(7 – 8, 14 – 15, 21 – 22 Dec): Design your own nail polish colour for free when you hold a My Sony Rewards membership at the Sony Store in Wisma Atria. Sony Days Roadshow — Final Stop: One Holland Village (Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in December): Snag exclusive deals, win holiday prizes, and meet Santa at the Sony Store at One Holland Village.

(Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in December): Snag exclusive deals, win holiday prizes, and meet Santa at the Sony Store at One Holland Village. Photo-taking with Santa — exactly like it sounds. Bring the little ones for some Christmas magic! 14 and 21 Dec 2024: Sony Store at One Holland Village 15 and 22 Dec 2024: Sony Store at 313@Somerset

— exactly like it sounds. Bring the little ones for some Christmas magic!

Dyson promo code: Savings and gifts up to $579, $100 return voucher

Dyson is offering a variety of their items on sale this Cyber Week. No promo codes needed here—just straight up discounts such as:

Dyson Airstrait™ straightener (Strawberry Bronze/Blush Pink) — $749 with complimentary travel wrap, stand and hair clips worth $297.

— Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine Complete (Gold/Gold) — U.P. $1,149; now $949 with complimentary floor dok, wet roller and detail cleaning kit worth $379.

Dyson Supersonic Nural™ (Strawberry Bronze/Blush Pink) — $659 with complimentary case, paddle brush, stand worth $317

Plus, from now to 31 Dec 2024 you'll get a $100 return voucher when you purchase selected products on www.dyson.com.sg in a single order. These eligible products are:

Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer

Dyson Airstrait™ straightener

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer

Dyson OnTrac™ headphones

Dyson 360 Vis Nav™

Fortytwo promo code: Up to $150 off

Furniture and home decor shop Fortytwo is offering up to $150 off this Black Friday through till 4 Dec 2024. Here's a summary of their promo codes you can use:

BFCM25 : $25 off with $500 spend

BFCM80 : $80 off with $1,000 spend

BFCM120 : $120 off with $1,500 spend

BFCM150: $150 off with $1,800 spend

You can also pay with PayLater by Grab for additional discounts. There's no promo code for this, but redemptions are limited. So don't wait!

Scanteak Black Friday promotions: Up to 20 per cent off accessories, eight per cent rebate with any purchase

Scanteak’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday saleincludes eight per cent rebates, 20 per cent off accessories online, and $80 off every $200 spent on regular priced mattresses.

There are also more discounted deals if you go down to selected outlets. Visit their website linked above for more information before you make the trip.

Best Denki: Up to $200 off

The Best Denki Black Friday marketing is garishly loud and in your face, but the flashy ads belie good deals. The biggest discount at Best Denki this Black Friday sales season is a $200 discount with $3,000 spend. Here are your discount codes:

EARLYBF25 : $25 off with $399 – $799 minimum spend

: $25 off with $399 – $799 minimum spend EARLYBF50 : $50 off with $800 – $1,699 minimum spend

: $50 off with $800 – $1,699 minimum spend EARLYBF100 : $100 off with $1,700 – $2,999 minimum spend

: $100 off with $1,700 – $2,999 minimum spend EARLYBF200: $200 off with $3,000 minimum spend

Black Friday promo codes: Beauty, health, and wellness

Guardian promo codes: Up to 50per cent off, $80 voucher giveaway

Guardian doesn't have dedicated Black Friday promo codes this year, but you can browse their Instagram post embedded above for their deals ongoing from now to 4 Dec 2024. These include 1-for-1 ampoule masks and 40 per cent off Omega 3-6-9 supplements.

Black Friday Promos: Travel

Royal Caribbean: $500 USD onboard credit

If you needed a push to go on a cruise, how does $500 USD onboard credit sound? That's what you'll get on selected Royal Caribbean Cruises this Black Friday shopping season. Cruises start from $384 per person for a 3-night Penang cruise. If you want to venture further out, a 7-night Greece & Adriatic Cruise starts from $824 per pax.

[[nid:711212]]

This article was first published in MoneySmart.