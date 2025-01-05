A guide to funding date night with LifeSG credits

As of Nov 30, eligible National Servicemen (NSmen) in Singapore have received $200 in LifeSG credits as a token of appreciation for their contributions. Past and present NSmen, as well as those enlisting by Dec 31, 2024 are in for this treat. It's essentially free money (well, sort of) to spend at a long list of partner merchants.

Now, the natural question arises: what should I do with this windfall? For most of us in relationships, the answer is simple — pay tribute to the real MVPs in our lives.

No, I'm not talking about our section commanders or our platoon mates. I mean the girlfriends, wives, and partners who've endured our army rants, our sweaty reservist weekends, and our endless "last parade" jokes.

As someone whose girlfriend has, on more than one occasion, accused me of being an uncreative date planner (her words, not mine), this is my moment to shine. With these LifeSG credits, I've got a foolproof, budget-friendly, yet seemingly lavish date planned. Here's how you can do it too.

Start the day with a movie

First stop: Shaw Theatres, because you can't go wrong with a movie date amidst the year-end rainy weather. My girlfriend loves a good musical, and I — well, I can tolerate it with enough popcorn (can anybody tell me if Wicked is good?).

The credits cover the tickets, and maybe even some nachos and a soda. Pro tip: you can reverse the order and end the day with a late-night screening for those cosy vibes. Hey, you might even earn some brownie points for being spontaneous.

Indulge in a spa date because your partner deserves the ultimate pampering

After the movie, it's time to dial up the luxury factor. Enter The Spa by The Ultimate at SAFRA Punggol. Nothing says "I appreciate you" like a relaxing massage.

Now, here's where I try to redeem myself for past blunders (like that time I suggested a long hike under the blazing sun as a "fun couple activity"). This spa date screams thoughtful, indulgent, and totally romantic. And best of all, it doesn't actually scream "I'm doing this because it's free."

Get adventurous with a sports activity in the afternoon

If your partner enjoys a little adrenaline rush, Climb Central at SAFRA Choa Chu Kang is a solid option. For the less adventurous, there's also Laser Quest at HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok or Aqua Adventure at HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir.

I've been trying to convince my girlfriend to try rock climbing for months. Her reply? "You want me to hang from a wall? How romantic." But with LifeSG credits covering the cost, I finally have leverage. It's active, it's fun, and there's plenty of opportunity to (literally) catch her when she falls. How's that for metaphorical romance?

Go big or go home with a dinner date

No date is complete without food, and thankfully, there are plenty of dining options to choose from. Swensen's is always a classic, especially if you want to end the night with some Earthquake Sundae action.

For a bit more flair, there's Cheese Story Mookata Buffet at HomeTeamNS-JOM (Balestier), or Eatzi Gourmet Steakhouse & Bistro at SAFRA Yishun.

My girlfriend has a soft spot for anything that involves grilling meat (bonus points if I do the grilling for her), so mookata is a no-brainer. And guess what? The credits mean I can splurge on extra cheese and not feel guilty about it.

End on practical note by shopping for home appliances

This part of the date is more for me than her, but hey, I'm the one who served NS, right? With Best Denki and COURTS Singapore on the LifeSG merchant list, I'm planning to pick up a new electric kettle for our rental place. The current one has been on its last legs for weeks, and my girlfriend has been (rightly) nagging me about replacing it.

Will she find this romantic? Probably not. But I'm banking on her appreciating the practicality of it. And if not, at least I'll have a kettle that doesn't leak.

The truth is, planning a date that's both thoughtful and affordable isn't easy. It's a delicate balance of making your partner feel special without looking like you're pinching pennies. That's where these LifeSG credits come in clutch.

By mixing fun, relaxation, and practicality, I've managed to plan a whole day of activities without breaking the bank-and without coming across as a cheapskate (I hope).

More importantly, it's a way to show appreciation for the person who's supported me through all those sleepless nights during reservist in-camp training and who patiently listens to my army stories for the 50th time.

So, to my fellow NSmen: take those $200 credits and turn them into an opportunity to spoil your significant other. Because if they've been putting up with you for this long, they definitely deserve it.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I've got a movie ticket to book, a spa appointment to make, and an electric kettle to buy.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.