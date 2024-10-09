'It's been a dream of mine': Actor Bryan Wong to hold first-ever pop-up with local restaurant

For the longest time, host and actor Bryan Wong has wanted to try his hand at running a food pop-up.

And finally, he's going to make it happen.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (Oct 8), the 53-year-old shared that he will be collaborating with Timothy from local restaurant In Bad Company to hold the pop-up.

"It's been a dream of mine to do a pop-up food thingy for the longest time," he wrote.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DA3a1D0v2zd/[/embed]

"My love affair with food started decades ago and cooking has been something that I’ve been doing for the longest time. And it's also my love language."

Bryan shared that he met Timothy, a chef, on the fifth season of Chinese series Old Taste Food Detective.

"We hit it off immediately and it was decided that he's going to be my partner in crime for my first pop-up and collaboration," shared Bryan.

"Since this is my virgin attempt, we are serving up food that I loved when I explored Europe. A wee bit of [a] taste of Italy, Croatia, United Kingdom, Belgium and France."

The collaboration will be on Oct 19 and 20 at In Bad Company (located at 66 East Coast Road), and will have both lunch and dinner sessions at 1pm and 7pm respectively.

AsiaOne has reached out to Bryan for more details.

In the comments, Bryan's fans and friends expressed their excitement over the news.

"It's really happening," said one thrilled netizen.

This isn't the first time Bryan has cooked for people.

Earlier in June, he livestreamed himself preparing nasi lemak for Hari Raya Haji and some netizens had expressed interest in it.

So Bryan chose 10 lucky fans to try his food.

On the big day, he spent six hours delivering the nasi lemak to different locations like Bedok, Sengkang, Hougang and Punggol.

ALSO READ: Wolfgang Puck and other renowned chefs head to Tekka Centre for prata, thosai and more

melissateo@asiaone.com