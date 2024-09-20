Paradise Hotpot opens outlet in the West, enjoy new soup bases like satay and century egg with coriander

When Paradise Hotpot by Paradise Group opened its first outlet at Compass One last year, hotpot lovers went wild.

With prices starting from $18.90++, diners got to enjoy a variety of ingredients that could be dunked in soup bases like Authentic Pork Bone, Tomato with Sweet Corn and Korean Kimchi.

If Sengkang is a little too far for you to enjoy their sumptuous all-you-can-eat buffet, we have some good news — they've opened a second outlet at Westgate.

Similar to the first branch, all soups are freshly brewed in-house daily and there are more than 100 ingredients to choose from.

This includes sliced US Shortplate, South America Kurobuta Pork, Ebiko Prawn Paste, Fresh White Sea Prawn, Sliced Snakehead and Scallops.

There are also hot dishes like Cantonese-style Steamed Rice with Preserved Meat, Street-style Rice Rolls and Satay Beef Soup with Macaroni.

End your meal on a sweet note with some Hong Kong street snacks and desserts.

New branch, new soup bases

The new branch will offer nine different broths, and three of these are new.

One of the more intriguing ones is the Century Egg with Coriander Soup Base.

Typically, century egg is found mixed into porridge or eaten as a side dish, so having it turned into a broth is interesting.

Another new soup base that may pique diners' interest is the sweet and nutty Satay Soup base.

If those options are too exotic for you, fret not as the last new broth is the Clear Chicken Soup Base, which is made with lean Kampong chicken, prepared Hong Kong-style.

Prices start from $19.90++ for a tea-time Value Set meal.

Students and senior citizens will get a discount of $3 on weekdays for meals before 4.30pm, while children from five to 12 years old can enjoy 50 per cent off an adult charge. Children below five years old dine for free.

On Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays, all diners will be charged an additional $3 surcharge.

Address: 3 Gateway Dr, #03-10, Singapore 608532

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am – 10pm (last seating at 8.30pm)

