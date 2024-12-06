Singapore ranks as world's 9th most attractive city destination in study, first time in top 10

Singapore might be small, but it certainly leaves a big impression on the world.

It continues to gain international recognition, be it for hawker fare listed in the Michelin guide or Unesco World Heritage sites like Botanic Gardens.

Now, the city has another distinction to add to the books as it ranks ninth on Euromonitor International's Top 100 City Destinations Index 2024.

This is Singapore's first time ranking in the top 10 after being ranked 11th last year.

In 2022, Singapore was ranked 15th — making it the leading Asian city on the list that year.

Singapore also takes the honour of being one of the two only Asian cities listed in the top 10 alongside Tokyo, which ranked third.

According to Euromonitor International's research with data company Lighthouse, the two Asian cities' rankings were due to their "strong economic and business performance and enhanced tourism policies attracting consumers".

The research company's study also stated that Singapore is renowned as the "world's freest economy" and has dominated the Economic and Business Performance pillar since the introduction of the Top 100 City Destinations Index.

While they didn't make the cut for top 10, several other Asian cities also ranked high on the list — with Taipei ranking 11th, followed by Seoul at 12th, Osaka at 16th and Bangkok at 17th.

Most attractive city destination in the world

Remaining consistent in its number one spot for the past two years, Paris ranks first again in the Top 100 City Destinations Index this year.

Madrid is in second place, followed by Tokyo, Rome, Milan, New York, Amsterdam, Sydney, Singapore and finally Barcelona.

This city-ranking list is released annually by Euromonitor International — a market research company that provides business intelligence, market analysis and consumer insights.

So how exactly are the cities scored?

According to the research company, it runs a study by comparing 55 different metrics across six pillars — economic and business performance, tourism performance, tourism infrastructure, tourism policy and attractiveness, health and safety and sustainability.

This creates an overall City Attractiveness score in which they will evaluate and rank accordingly.

