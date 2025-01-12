Slay your lo hei with these unique yu sheng offerings

There's nothing like getting in a little extra huat to the Year of the Snake by tossing as much yu sheng as your belly and social card can muster. In that spirit, here's an eclectic range of yu sheng to consider, from artistic assemblies to exotic premium seafood and unexpected culinary twists.

Deluxe Edition "Sure Win" Yu Sheng from Jade

Jade's Chinese executive chef Leong Chee Yeng never fails to deliver with his artistic creations, and this year is no different. His Deluxe Edition "Sure Win" Yu Sheng is a three-dimensional snake-shaped number crafted with Norwegian smoked salmon, rose wine-marinated fresh abalone, and king prawn.

A visual and culinary spectacle, it is enhanced with shallot oil, kumquat dressing, and signature champagne jelly "gold cubes". Available from Jan 13 to Feb 12, this edible work of art is priced on request for groups of six to eight people.

Fruity Auspicious Snake Yu Sheng from Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

Yu sheng gets a fruity flourish at Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant in Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel. As its name implies, the Auspicious Snake Yu Sheng reimagines tradition with a striking snake-shaped creation, where mango, dragon fruit and Italian cucumber come together to make an eye-catching platter.

Topped with smoked salmon and jellyfish, this zesty and refreshing yu sheng serves six to eight people for $268++. Available from Jan 13 to Feb 12, with a minimum two-day advance order.

Pufferfish Yu Sheng from Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant

As always, Si Chuan Do Hua Restaurant ushers in the Lunar New Year with yu sheng that includes fugu sashimi air-flown from Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan's fugu capital. Available from Jan 6 to Feb 12 at the restaurant's UOB Plaza branch, the Pufferfish Yu Sheng ($198) comprises 32 varieties of fresh greens and edible flowers, many of which are grown in the restaurant's new indoor farm.

In support of the arts and disability causes, the restaurant has collaborated with autistic artist Lee Jun Le to create red packets featuring auspicious calligraphy, which diners will receive during the festive period.

Lo Hei & Crunchy Tacos from Canchita

Ready to surprise the uncles and aunties with some unexpected flavours? Canchita's Lo Hei & Crunchy Tacos combines distinct Cantonese flavours with Peruvian cuisine's bold accents.

The dish features a medley of prawns, octopus, Peruvian uni, and fresh red snapper drizzled with a blend of Peruvian and Cantonese sauces to yield sweet, savoury, and umami notes. Topped with crisp corn tortillas, it is a playful twist to the yu sheng tradition that'll have your elders nodding in appreciation.

Teochew Prosperity Yu Sheng from Zui Teochew Cuisine

For something subtler, head to Zui Teochew Cuisine and Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine, where the Teochew Prosperity Yu Sheng (from $48) is a vibrant, textural sensation. Forget the everyday radish and carrots. Here, red carrots, preserved radish, and coriander are highlighted with a zesty drizzle of plum sauce.

Bold and refreshing, with a spicy kick from fresh chilli, this yu sheng offers a new dimension of flavour that speaks to the heart of Teochew cooking. Mama will approve.

Kerabu Lobster Yu Sheng from Cafe Quenino and Villa Marie

For yu sheng with a dash of local flavour, head to Cafe Quenino and Villa Marie at Artyzen Singapore. Taking inspiration from tangy Malay salads, the Kerabu Lobster Yusheng ($88) features crunchy raw vegetables and local herbs mixed with a spicy sauce brightened with lime juice. Expect a colourful assortment that includes young mango and papaya luxed up with poached lobster. Available from Jan 20 to Feb 13.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.