So many ways to get in the festive mood in Singapore - here are our picks

We're about two weeks to Christmas (screams with holiday spirit)! 🎄🎅

And what better way to dive into this festive month of December than to... waddle into it?

Over at Bird Paradise, Christmas has arrived early with the addition of three new tuxedoed friends 🐧🐧🐧 ICYMI, on Dec 5 2024, the Mandai Wildlife Group shared the exciting news of successfully hatching its first pair of Gentoo penguin chicks and welcoming a rescued northern rockhopper penguin, called Pascale, from Australia.

And if this piece of good news isn't spreading enough festive buzz yet for you, then here are some other ways to get into the festive mood this December in Singapore:

1. Christmas markets

Retail therapy during this festive season just hits different. Do all your holiday shopping at these festive markets, where you can expect, well, just about everything from cute Christmas-themed handicrafts to pet accessories. We'd like to caution you about burning a hole in your pocket, but, hey, Christmas only comes once a year — basically, go for it! 🎄

Here are some spots to check out:

2. Christmas at Gardens by the Bay

Next stop: Holiday magic! The Christmas Train Show pulls into Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) for the first time. 🚂

In partnership with the Embassy of the United States in Singapore, GBTB's Christmas Train Show showcases enchanting model trains chugging past miniature replicas of iconic American landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty, Grand Central Terminal, and the Empire State Building.

Plus, don't forget the extravagant annual Christmas Wonderland at GBTB. Enjoy crowd favourites like the Walk of Lights tunnel, alongside exciting new additions such as giant ice skates, oversized ornament balls, and gift boxes.

Look forward to festive Garden Rhapsody light and sound shows, a magical Blizzard Time snowfall set against a stunning 20m-tall Spalliera light display, thrilling carnival games and rides, lively entertainment courtesy of choral performances and surprise flash mobs, delectable festive treats, and more.

3. A Universal Christmas

Universal Studios Singapore (USS) puts the spotlight on Universal Pictures' Wicked film adaptation, and here's your chance to go beyond the yellow brick road, right into the Emerald City and the Land of Oz — which takes centre stage in the theme park's New York zone.

Meet beloved central characters like Elphaba, Glinda, and The Wizard, immerse yourself in the vibrant hustle and bustle of Emerald City life, and snap photos at captivating themed spots. The experience couldn't be more, well, wicked!

4. Festive feasts

We're sure a fitter you will be in your 2025 New Year's resolutions, so for this last month in 2024... just whack ah! Check out these festive buffets and spreads — we're talking everything from global traditions at 21 on Rajah to all-you-can-eat seafood at Edge and Estate.

Go forth and devour and fall festively into a holiday food coma!

5. Festive non-log cakes

Skip the boring ol' log cake, and direct your sweet tooth towards these treats. From Baneles' mouthwatering banana cake-brownie-canele creation to tarts galore at Nesuto, you'll be getting a mad sugar rush.

6. Christmas crafting

Get creative this festive season with a fun and unique Christmas craft for your tree or window grill! Transform ordinary clothespins into charming ornaments by dressing them in vibrant colours and snug little scarves. With a bit of imagination, you can even craft an entire clothespin family to add a personalised touch to your holiday decor.

7. MBTI-type Christmas gift

Haven't done your holiday shopping? Sweating about what to get for your friends and family? Here's our pro tip: just direct them to take the 16 Personalities Test, send you their MBTI result, and voilà — high chance they'll like what you get them based on our recommendations.

8. Christmas gifts as a social obligation

This one's not about gift-giving, and in fact, it's quite the opposite. Say real, do you truly want to buy a Christmas gift for colleagues you barely even talk to? Our writer shares her thoughts on this corporate practice, and why she thinks it should be time to put a stop to it.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.