What to do this weekend (Jan 17 to 19)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Artbox 2025

Beloved food festival Artbox is back, bigger and better than ever.

Taking place across two weekends, Artbox 2025 is taking over Singapore Expo Hall 4 with more than 600 vendors from Singapore, Thailand, Korea, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Feast on F&B goodies like Shibuya honey toast, sushi tacos, fresh oysters, halal Philly cheesesteaks, and much, much more.

You can also admire gorgeous art installations, shop for stylish and innovative retail products, and enjoy fun activities like arcade games and open mic performances.

Jan 17 to 19, 24 to 26, 2025

2. Light to Night Festival 2025

Light to Night is back to illuminate the Civic District with its 9th edition from Jan 17 to Feb 6.

Themed "Do You See Me?" this year, the festival invites you to see and be seen as we celebrate diversity and aspire towards a humane future.

You can look forward to seven dazzling light projections illuminating the facades of historic monuments in the Civic District, as well as thought-provoking public art installations, a Festival Street with live music performances and delicious F&B offerings, and fun fringe activities like stargazing sessions, craft activities, poetry sessions, workshops, film screenings, pop-up bookstores, and more.

Jan 17 to Feb 6, 2025

3. Spring Blossoms: Legend of Lady White Snake

This Chinese New Year, Gardens by the Bay ushers in the Year of the Snake with Spring Blossoms, a floral display inspired by Legend of the White Snake — one of China's four great folklores, which tells the story of the union between a mortal man, Xu Xian, and a female snake spirit, Bai Suzhen, also known as Madam White Snake.

Set in the Flower Dome and taking centre stage amidst a vibrant landscape of festive blooms is a breathtaking 4.5m-tall floral rendition of the protagonist, Madam White Snake, meticulously crafted through mosaiculture.

This intricate horticultural art form uses a variety of plants to create visually stunning, three-dimensional living sculptures, and is presented in collaboration with leading China landscaping company Beijing Florascape.

The floral display also features over 1,000 dahlias symbolising prosperity and new beginnings, with five new varieties of the bloom on display this year.

Jan 17 to Feb 23, 2025

4. Singapore Art Week 2025

Singapore's biggest celebration of visual arts is back from Jan 17 to 26.

This 10-day festival invites you to let art take over as you explore the enchanting world of art and limitless creativity through a multitude of thought-provoking programmes and activities.

Highlights include exciting and innovative presentations by both local and international artists, light installations, performance art, tours and trails, physical exhibitions, food experiences, literary programmes, and more.

Jan 17 to 26, 2025

5. Art SG 2025

Art SG, Southeast Asia's leading international art fair, is back for its 3rd edition this weekend at the MBS Expo and Convention Centre.

Bringing together 205 leading galleries from 30 countries and territories, the fair boasts a curated selection of exceptional contemporary art for your viewing pleasure, from paintings and sculptures to prints, photography, and ceramics.

Jan 17 to 19, 2025

6. SINGAPO人 CNY Family Fun

Head to Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) this weekend for family friendly CNY fun.

Organised jointly by SCCC and Singapore Chinese Orchestra, the festivities feature a wide range of activities and programmes including a snake-themed rooftop art installation, a life-sized Snakes and Ladders game, lion dance performances, free craft activities, an LED snake dance, a spring bazaar, and much more.

Jan 17 to 19, 2025

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.