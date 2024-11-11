'Like 2 gangs fighting': Bishan residents complain of noise from over 200 crows

Some Bishan residents are frustrated with the noisy crows in their neighbourhood that have been disrupting their lives.

In a video posted to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Nov 6 by one such resident, numerous crows can be seen perched on a tree near an HDB block.

These crows then proceed to fly back and forth from one tree to another while cawing loudly.

According to the Facebook post, this occurred at around 1.30am at Block 197, Bishan Street 13 and the resident estimated that there were over 200 crows in the area.

The birds "made a lot of noise, like two gangs fighting," the resident said.

Other residents interviewed by Shin Min Daily News said that the crows posed a problem in their neighbourhood.

When the Chinese evening daily visited the estate on Nov 6, crows were spotted at nearly every single tree in the car park behind the block. The birds do not shy away from people.

A 65-year-old retiree surnamed Zeng told the Chinese evening daily that this issue has persisted for many years, affecting residents' lives and public hygiene.

The crows tend to gather in the evening or the early hours of the morning and make a lot of noise, he said.

Zeng added that he was almost attacked by a crow a few months ago.

The bird swooped down as he was walking under a tree, but he managed to dodge, the man recounted.

Aside from Block 197, residents said that they spotted large numbers of crows at other blocks in the estate.

"The ground and small garden below the HDB block are full of bird poop, which is not only unsightly but can also breed bacteria," said a resident who wished to be known as Carter.

Some other residents interviewed by Shin Min said that they hoped the authorities would address the problem soon, as it is affecting their daily lives.

NParks working to remove nests

Responding to queries from Shin Min, the National Parks Board (NParks) said that it is aware of the issue and will be working with the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council to monitor the situation.

The authorities also control the crow population regularly by capturing them and removing their nests.

NParks advises members of the public to avoid feeding the crows they come across and ensure that they dispose of food waste properly.

According to the Wildlife Act, the feeding of birds and other wildlife is illegal. First-time offenders can face a fine of up to $5,000, and fines of up to $10,000 for subsequent offences.

