Services along East-West line resume after train faults on July 4 morning

[UPDATE: 8.27AM]

Regular train services have progressively resumed and free regular and bridging bus services have ceased.

Morning commuters travelling on the East-West Line (EWL) can expect delays due to a train fault at Jurong East station, said train operator SMRT on July 4.

A track fault occurred at the station at around 5am, resulting in trains travelling at a slower speed, SMRT said in Facebook post at 7.25am.

“Train services remain available on both bounds, while having to slow down near the faulty point machine, for safety reasons,” it added. “Our engineers are on site to rectify the fault.”

SMRT advised commuters to add up to 30 minutes of travel time. Commuters should also opt to take other lines including Thomson-East Coast Line, Downtown Line and North-South Line towards the city.

It added that free regular bus and bridging bus services are available between Clementi and Boon Lay stations at designated bus stops.

The Straits Times has contacted SMRT for more information.

This is a developing story.

