Singaporean killed in Johor expressway crash had just paid mum a surprise visit in Genting

The 21-year-old woman who died in a motorcycle crash in Johor on Tuesday (Dec 10) had just surprised her mother in Genting.

Alssa Lyn Tay was traveling back to Singapore that morning with her 23-year-old boyfriend when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a steel road divider along the North-South Expressway.

Tay's stepfather, Xu, spoke to Shin Min Daily News at her funeral on Wednesday and said that he was on a trip in Genting with his wife when Tay called him on Monday night.

She had just received her new passport and wanted to surprise her mother in Genting.

"I tried to persuade her not to travel [to Genting] by motorcycle, but she insisted on seeing her mother."

The young couple arrived in Genting at 1am on Tuesday and spent four hours with Tay's family.

However, they left for Singapore at 5am as Tay's boyfriend had to rush back for a meeting.

Xu asked Tay to stay and return to Singapore with him and his wife, but she decided to leave with her boyfriend.

'She was a cheerful girl'

Describing his stepdaughter, Xu said that she was "a cheerful girl who was well-liked", adding: "all her friends came to see her when they heard the news".

Tay was the only child in the family. She had recently graduated from Kaplan, a private education institution, and was looking for a job.

She will be cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Saturday afternoon.

Tay's boyfriend, who sustained a leg injury in the crash, was also present at her funeral on Wednesday, reported Shin Min.

He was dressed in a hospital gown and seated in a wheelchair. When approached by reporters, he declined to be interviewed.

Xu said the couple met outside school and had been dating for about three months. The young man also apologised to Tay's family.

