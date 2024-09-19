Daily roundup: 6-year-old girl in Malaysia dragged away by crocodile while bathing in river — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 6-year-old girl in Malaysia dragged away by crocodile while bathing in river

A six-year-old Malaysian girl has been reported missing after being dragged away by a crocodile while bathing in a river on Wednesday (Sept 18)...» READ MORE

2. 'He always said yes to our requests': Couple loses $7,000 after getting duped by 'property agent'

A couple seeking to rent an apartment believed they had done their due diligence to avoid a scam but they still fell victim to one...» READ MORE

3. Step up to the challenge: You can now collect HPB's free fitness tracker at vending machines island-wide

Waiting in line to collect the Health Promotion Board (HPB)'s free fitness tracker at an appointed time will soon be a thing of the past.

Ahead of the National Steps Challenge's transition to a new mode on Oct 1, HPB has rolled out self-collection via vending machines in 25 shopping centres across the five regions of Singapore... » READ MORE

4. Actor Ryan Lian arrested after allegedly breaking open Telok Blangah flat's lock

Local actor Ryan Lian was apprehended on Sept 15 after he allegedly broke open a flat's lock at Block 93, Telok Blangah Street 31 that morning...» READ MORE

