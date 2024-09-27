Daily roundup: Bak kut teh restaurant founder fined $14k for accident that killed friend - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Bak kut teh restaurant founder fined $14k for accident that killed friend

The 88-year-old founder of Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh restaurant was driving in 2022 when he lost control of the car, resulting in the death of one friend and injuries to another... » READ MORE

2. Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat visits damaged EWL MRT tracks, explains why repairs need time

Restoring full train service on the East-West Line (EWL) is a challenging task due to the extensive damage to the MRT tracks and equipment, said Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat on Thursday (Sept 26) night... » READ MORE

3. Kitchener Road fatal brawl: 4 suspects taken back to crime scene

Four of the six suspects involved in the deadly brawl near Kitchener Road were taken back to the crime scene on Friday (Sept 27) afternoon... » READ MORE

4. Jackson Wang's horror house at USS' Halloween Horror Nights unveiled, brings his upcoming comic book to life

After close to a month of anticipation, the horror house attraction Under The Castle was unveiled at Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights (USS HHN) on Wednesday (Sept 25)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com