Daily roundup: Freshwater lake in new Bidadari Park helps protect estate from flash floods — and other top stories today

1. Now open: Freshwater lake in new Bidadari Park helps protect estate from flash floods

In the newly opened Bidadari Park — once a cemetery, now a green refuge for people and migratory birds — lies a scenic lake that can also protect the Bidadari estate from flash floods... » READ MORE

2. All Sentosa beaches, including Tanjong Beach, reopen following oil spill incident

All beaches at Sentosa have been reopened for swimming and sea activities, just in time for the school holidays... » READ MORE

3. Busted: Han So-hee's mum arrested for running illegal gambling dens, Yoo Ah-in sentenced to prison

South Korean media TV Chosun reported yesterday (Sept 2) that actress Han So-hee's estranged mother has been arrested for allegedly operating 12 illegal gambling establishments at multiple locations from 2021 to the end of last month... » READ MORE

4. 100-year-old Dutch patisserie Huize Van Wely to open first Singapore store in October

Dessert lovers, we have some exciting news for you — Huize van Wely will soon debut in Singapore... » READ MORE

