Daily roundup: Government SMSes will come from single 'gov.sg' sender ID from July 1 to safeguard against scams — and other top stories today

1. Government SMSes will come from single 'gov.sg' sender ID from July 1 to safeguard against scams

From July 1, virtually all SMSes sent by government agencies in Singapore will have a single sender ID, as part of efforts to make it easier for the public to identify authentic government text messages.

Such SMSes will show "gov.sg" as the sender ID instead of individual government agencies, such as "MOH" for the Ministry of Health or "Iras" for the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore... » READ MORE

2. Lions goalie Hassan Sunny asks Chinese fans to stop sending him money, dispels rumours he received $5.8 million

Stop transferring money to me — that is the plea from Lions goalkeeper Hassan Sunny, who was dubbed a hero by Chinese football fans after his performance during Singapore's World Cup qualifier match against Thailand on Tuesday (June 11).

Fans have attributed China's progress to the final round of Asia's qualifiers to the 40-year-old's 11 saves during the game... » READ MORE

3. 'I cannot take it': Mark Lee calls out Lee Teng for having mobile phone in his pocket during filming

There's a time and place for everything.

Local actor Mark Lee was asked a "spicy" question in a recent interview in the Mediacorp video series In The Hot Seat — if there was anyone he didn't want to work with again... » READ MORE

4. 'I do not need his money': Bella Astillah divorced from Aliff Aziz, didn't claim alimony and child support

The divorce process between Singapore-born singer-actor Aliff Aziz, 33, and Malaysian actress Bella Astillah, 30, was finalised on June 13 at the Syariah Court in Kuala Lumpur.

Bella, who was granted full custody, did not claim any alimony or child support, according to Harian Metro... » READ MORE

