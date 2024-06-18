Daily roundup: Number of double vision cases on the rise in Singapore, says SNEC - and other top stories today

1. Too much screen time? Number of double vision cases on the rise in Singapore, says SNEC

The number of cases of diplopia — which causes a person to see double — with no known cause seen at the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) is rising, in line with the worldwide trend, said senior consultant Yvonne Ling... » READ MORE

2. 'Bigger than my girlfriend': 100kg grouper caught off Indonesia stuns supermarket shoppers in Ang Mo Kio

The blade of the knife came off the handle as meat specialist Mike Foo was filleting a 100kg giant grouper in front of a crowd of eager shoppers at FairPrice Xtra AMK Hub on June 17... » READ MORE

3. 'Having kids will make one buy unbelievable things': Andie Chen and daughter celebrate joint birthday with 'Ferris wheel' pizza

Local actor Andie Chen's birthday fell on Father's Day this year, but his big day was overshadowed by his daughter Avery — who shares the same birthday... » READ MORE

4. Fico and Chef Kang's Noodle House join Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand 2024 list, with 9 other new additions

The 2024 Michelin Bib Gourmand is finally out, and this year's selection has seen a dip in new additions compared to last year.

Eighty-one food establishments in Singapore have been recognised with a Bib Gourmand in Singapore... » READ MORE

