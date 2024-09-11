Daily roundup: Pope Francis arrives in Singapore, will meet President Tharman, PM Wong and SM Lee — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Pope Francis arrives in Singapore, will meet President Tharman, PM Wong and SM Lee

Pope Francis arrived in Singapore on Wednesday (Sept 11) afternoon, the final stop of his 12-day tour of the Asia-Pacific region.

At Changi Airport, the Pope was greeted by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, archbishop of Singapore and leader of the Roman Catholic Church Cardinal William Goh... » READ MORE

2. Ex-TVB martial arts actor Lee Hoi Sang dies aged 83

Veteran martial arts actor Lee Hoi Sang died on Sept 9 at the age of 83.

Hong Kong media reported that he died in a hospital from bacterial infection of skin lesions...» READ MORE

3. 'He treats the street as his territory': Tissue seller outside Bugis temple accused of bullying fellow vendors

An elderly personal mobility aid (PMA) user selling tissues outside a temple in Bugis has been accused of terrorising fellow tissue sellers and residents of the area.

One of the tissue sellers, surnamed Hong, told Shin Min Daily News that he has been bullied by the "hot-tempered" and "notorious" man several times over the past year... » READ MORE

4. Hello Kitty x Starbucks merch sold out online in 1 day; customer at outlet seen shelling out over $370

You snooze, you lose.

Some Hello Kitty fans in Singapore were up bright and early yesterday just to get their hands on the latest drop at Starbucks...» READ MORE

