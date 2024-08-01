Daily roundup: Why people fall victim to scams in Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. AsiaOne exclusive: Why people fall victim to scams in Singapore

In this episode of our What do you think video series, AsiaOne delves into why people fall victim to scams in Singapore... » READ MORE

2. 'Singapore's latest boy group F6': Photos of Emerald Hill actors in immaculate drip send netizens chuckling

They made Batu Pahat their runway.

These Emerald Hill actors left some swooning and others chuckling after they posed for dramatic photos in front of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in the Malaysian town... » READ MORE

3. 'With much regret': Hakka Pang closes Bukit Merah and Yishun stalls but has new businesses in the pipeline

Earlier in July, Chef Pang Kok Keong, better known as Chef Pang, opened a stall at Hawkers' Street in the newly refurbished Tampines 1 shopping mall.... » READ MORE

4. 44-year-old Ang Mo Kio flat sold for record $1.3m — is it a good value? Analysts weigh in

In a record-breaking transaction, an executive flat at Ang Mo Kio was recently sold for $1.3 million... » READ MORE