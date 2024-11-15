JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon won't be invited to join Trump administration

WASHINGTON — JPMorgan Chase chief executive officer Jamie Dimon will not be invited to be a part of Donald Trump’s administration, the US president-elect said on social media on Nov 14.

“I respect Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan Chase, greatly, but he will not be invited to be a part of the Trump Administration,” Trump said in his post.

A source told Reuters last week that Dimon will remain at the bank and had no plans to join Trump’s administration after earlier having been the subject of speculation as a Treasury secretary candidate in the run-up to the Nov 5 election.

Trump, a Republican, beat Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris in the election. Dimon said in October that his chances of taking an official post were “almost nil”.

Trump is yet to announce a Treasury secretary pick. Billionaire banker Howard Lutnick and investor Scott Bessent are the top contenders for the role, sources have told Reuters.

Dimon, who is one of the most prominent leaders in corporate America, has run JPMorgan for almost 19 years.

Dimon and other members of the bank’s operating committee congratulated Trump and other elected representatives, according to a memo to staff last week seen by Reuters.

The outspoken CEO travels frequently to Washington to speak with policymakers and has expressed views on everything from housing and the US-China relationship to the economy. He continued his tradition of not endorsing any presidential candidate this year.

