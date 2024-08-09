Sinopharm unit denies link to firm suspected of illegally purchasing cadavers

BEIJING — Sinopharm unit China National Medicines on Friday (Aug 9) said it does not have any business dealings or relations with Shanxi Osteorad Biomaterial Co, according to a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Shanxi Osteorad is suspected of illegally purchasing human remains and limbs to be used as raw materials for the production of "allogeneic bone implantable materials", government-backed media The Paper reported previously.

The case involved the illegal "theft" and sales of thousands of bodies, The Paper reported, adding local authorities had started an investigation.

Shanxi Osteorad does not have an official website and could not be immediately reached for comment.

In the filing, China National Medicines said media reports of its involvement with Shanxi Osteorad are "incorrect" and that the company's production and operation activities remain normal.

ALSO READ: China's health body probes hospital after surrogacy claims