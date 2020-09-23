Google releases Android 11 for Android TV

Google just launched Android 11 on Android TV.

With Android 11, Android TV will see performance enhancements such as improved memory management, and privacy features, like one-time permissions.

There will also be support for Auto Low Latency Mode, low latency media decoding, a new Tuner Framework with updated Media CAS support, and extensions to the HAL implementation of HDMI CEC.

In addition, Android 11 on Android TV will come with extended gamepad support, silent boot mode for system updates, inactivity prompts, and OEM configurable wake keys.

Over the next few months, Android TV OEM partners will be launching and upgrading devices to Android 11.

