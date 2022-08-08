Microsoft testing game-changing 5-person family Game Pass plan

For those that have been enjoying themselves via the Game Pass plans available from Microsoft, it is hard to argue with the sentiment that it is indeed gaming’s most comprehensive subscription plan. For a low cost, players are given access to an extensive library of games, and if a new initiative is adopted, Game Pass is set to become even more amazing thanks to family sharing.

As stated in a new official Xbox Wire post, Xbox Insiders in Colombia and Ireland can begin to preview a plan that allows multiple people to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits. The Game Pass family sharing will enable subscribers to add up to four people to their subscription, all with their own unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits.

Whether it be on console, PC, or through the cloud, this means friends and family can get together on a single subscription but enjoy the games in their own way.

Such a move will definitely make plenty of players happy, especially when you can save some money within the family or a close group of friends. Considering the price differences and conversion, the price of a family plan like this for Game Pass will translate to about US$30 or so. Break it down, and it is about US$6 (S$8.30) per person for a month, which is still a great deal.

Here’s hoping that this initial testing will eventually expand to more regions around the world, and we can all truly enjoy the value of Game Pass with our loved ones.