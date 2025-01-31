Ella Chen celebrates CNY in Malaysia, enjoys chendol and prawn noodles

Ella Chen visited Malaysia recently to spend Chinese New Year with her husband's side of the family.

Number one on the Taiwanese singer's agenda, however, was to eat the food the country had to offer.

"The first thing I do when I return to Malaysia for Chinese New Year is to eat prawn noodles," the 43-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story on Jan 25, showing her slurping down on the dish.

Ella added that it was her first time eating prawn noodles with pork ribs, as well as curry laksa with roasted pork, and both were "super delicious".

She also shared photos of kueh and ate chendol because its name was a homophone for "abundance of wealth".

"During the new year, you must eat chendol because it will bring you 'more money'," she said in a video.

Ella, best known for being a member of the girl group S.H.E., married Malaysian businessman Alvin Lai in 2012. In 2017, she gave birth to the couple's only child, a son named Daniel.

Ella also showcased Chinese New Year festivities, including an Instagram Story of family members tossing lo hei and another of Daniel playing with firecrackers.

"I've been celebrating Chinese New Year for several days now!" she wrote.

She also had time to take a dip in the pool, and shared an Instagram Story of Daniel playing with other children, presumably his cousins and relatives.

Ella has returned to Taiwan from Malaysia, according to her Instagram Stories, but it seems she's still reminiscing about the food she left behind.

Her fans have been tagging her in photos of themselves eating chendol and kaya toast and Ella keeps reposting them in her Story.

On Jan 28, Ella also posted photos of herself, Lai and Daniel in their living room, dressed in long-sleeved red t-shirts and leggings for Chinese New Year.

Even the family dog was dressed in festive red.

With a pun alluding to it being the Year of the Snake, Ella wrote in the caption: "Wishing you all, accept everything, be grateful for everything, everything is the best."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DFXtULYzqJn/?img_index=1[/embed]

