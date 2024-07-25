Kylie Minogue, OneRepublic, BabyMonster: F1 Singapore Grand Prix entertainment line-up released

Formula 1 returns to Singapore in less than two months, and the entertainment line-up for the weekend has now been released.

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2024 takes place on Sept 20 to 22 and the headliner for Friday Sept 20 is American rock band OneRepublic, who will be playing at the Zone 4 Padang Stage alongside English electronic duo Honne.

Australian rock band The Jungle Giants are performing on the Downtown Stage, while there will be a fan forum with the F1 drivers at Zone 1.

Performing at the Padang Stage on Saturday Sept 21 are Aussie pop legend Kylie Minogue in her first outing to Singapore since 2016, Guy Lawrence from the English DJ duo Disclosure and K-pop girl group BabyMonster. Aussie singer-songwriter Tones And I and James Murphy from LCD Soundsystem will be performing on the Downtown Stage, and there will also be a fan forum with F1 Academy drivers at Zone 4.

Irish family band The Corrs and American R&B group Kool & The Gang are performing on the Wharf Stage, alongside another fan forum with F1 drivers in Zone 1.

On race day (Sept 22), American singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz will be the headliner on the Padang Stage, and the evening's lineup also includes Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis and American singer-songwriter Kelis on the Downtown Stage. Tones and I will be back on the Wharf Stage as well as James Murphy on the Sunset Stage.

Other acts over the race weekend include Sea Girls (UK), Austin Millz (US), H3F (Thailand), Hindley Street Country Club (Australia), MOS (Japan), The Diamonds (Australia), Rangga Jones (Indonesia), STNY (Singapore), and The Astronauts (Singapore).

With 17 grandstand categories already sold out for the Grand Prix, new single-day tickets have also been released for the Pit Exit, Chicane @ Turn 2 and Bayfront grandstands.

Single-day walkabout tickets are also out starting from $128.

