On this date in 1990, Inuka, the first tropical polar bear, was born in Singapore

Not many tropical cities can say they had a polar bear born on their sunny shores, but Singapore can — and his name was Inuka!

Born 34 years ago on Dec 26 at the Singapore Zoo, Inuka (meaning "foreboding strength" in Inuit) made history as the first-ever polar bear born in the tropics. Let's look back at the life of this beloved Singa-polar bear.

A bear like no other

Inuka's story began with his parents, Nanook and Sheba, who arrived at the Singapore Zoo in 1978 from Canada and Germany respectively. These two polar bears settled into a climate-controlled enclosure designed just for them, and soon after, the zoo embarked on an ambitious breeding programme.

On Boxing Day 1990, Sheba gave birth to a tiny cub weighing just 350g. In a nationwide contest, the name "Inuka" was chosen from over 10,000 entries (other suggested names were "Arctos" and "Shardik").

Inuka quickly became a household name. In 1993, he was on The Straits Times' list of "28 people and things to call our own", alongside icons like the Singapore Sling and ex-national swimmer Joscelin Yeo.

Life in the spotlight

As the world's only tropical polar bear, Inuka enjoyed star status at the Singapore Zoo. His birthday parties were a spectacle, co-organised by the SPH Foundation, his longtime adopter. From enrichment toys to special treats, Inuka's keepers ensured that he lived a fulfilling and enriching life in his Frozen Tundra enclosure.

Inuka was a cheeky bear — one of his favourite pastimes was blocking the flow of his exhibit's waterfall, much to the frustration of his keepers and water treatment engineers. Their solution? Drilling holes in his favourite red disc, which became one of his signature playthings.

Farewell to an icon

Inuka's later years came with health challenges. By 2018, his activity levels had noticeably dipped, and despite extensive care and treatment, his health continued to decline.

On April 25 2018, the Singapore Zoo made the difficult decision to put him down, marking the end of an extraordinary chapter in the zoo's history. Over 400 staff members, fans, and well-wishers gathered at the Frozen Tundra to bid farewell to their beloved bear.

Inuka was a legendary 27, the equivalent of a human in their 70s — outlasting wild male polar bears by over a decade, according to Mandai Wildlife Reserve. Male polar bears in the wild usually live around 15 to 18 years.

In a heartfelt eulogy, his keeper Mohan Ponichamy shared both poignant memories and light-hearted anecdotes about Inuka, reminding everyone of the joy this tropical polar bear brought to so many lives.

Although Inuka is no longer with us, his legacy lives on. His skeletal remains have been preserved for educational purposes, ensuring that future generations can learn about this incredible animal.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

