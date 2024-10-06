52 condos with unique duplex units in Singapore

Whether it's the appeal of a high ceiling or just an intergenerational home with a high floor view, there's an undeniable appeal to maisonette units. As of 2024, there's definitely a scarcity factor: few developers build such unique units anymore, thanks to the fear of ABSD deadlines, pricing strata void space, and a high quantum.
So even if you're able to afford one, availability is low, and there's little information on where to start looking. As such, we've compiled a list of projects on where you can find them:
Condo projects with maisonette units
|Project
|Tenure
|District
|18 Woodsville
|Freehold
|13
|24 One Residences
|Freehold
|5
|77 @ East Coast
|Freehold
|15
|Aalto
|Freehold
|15
|Ascentia Sky
|99 yrs from 26/03/2008
|3
|Botanika
|Freehold
|10
|Centra Residence
|Freehold
|14
|City Edge
|Freehold
|11
|Cosmo
|Freehold
|14
|D’ Almira
|Freehold
|13
|D’ Fresco
|Freehold
|15
|Double Bay Residences
|99 yrs from 07/04/2008
|18
|Enchante
|Freehold
|11
|Eon Shenton
|99 yrs from 06/10/2011
|2
|Euro-Asia Park
|Freehold
|13
|Fifth Avenue Condominium
|Freehold
|10
|Fivenine
|Freehold
|15
|Flamingo Valley
|Freehold
|15
|Fontaine Parry
|999 yrs from 22/08/1883
|19
|Forestville
|99 yrs from 06/08/2012
|25
|Grand Duchess At St Patrick’s
|Freehold
|15
|Guillemard Suites
|Freehold
|14
|Jia
|Freehold
|9
|Kingsford . Hillview Peak
|99 yrs from 04/06/2012
|23
|Kovan Residences
|99 yrs from 31/12/2007
|19
|L’viv
|Freehold
|11
|Leville Isuites
|Freehold
|15
|Lincoln Suites
|Freehold
|11
|Marina Bay Residences
|99 yrs from 11/10/2005
|1
|Midtown Bay
|99 yrs from 02/01/2018
|7
|Neu At Novena
|Freehold
|11
|Newest
|956 yrs from 27/05/1928
|5
|One Robin
|Freehold
|10
|Opal Suites
|Freehold
|12
|Park Nova
|Freehold
|10
|Parksuites
|110 yrs from 01/11/2017
|10
|Ripple Bay
|99 yrs from 10/08/2011
|18
|Robinson Suites
|Freehold
|1
|Sea Horizon
|99 yrs from 25/02/2013
|18
|Sky Habitat
|99 yrs from 30/05/2011
|20
|Spottiswoode Suites
|Freehold
|2
|Suites @ Shrewsbury
|Freehold
|11
|Suites At Orchard
|99 yrs from 27/06/2007
|9
|The Lumos
|Freehold
|9
|The Reserve Residences
|99 yrs from 29/11/2021
|21
|The Santorini
|99 yrs from 16/10/2013
|18
|The Venue Residences
|99 yrs from 05/12/2012
|13
|Tierra Vue
|Freehold
|15
|Uptown @ Farrer
|99 yrs from 17/04/2017
|8
|Urban Resort Condominium
|Freehold
|9
|Urban Suites
|Freehold
|9
|Verdale
|99 yrs from 05/12/2018
|21
1. Midtown Bay
Midtown Bay is one of the newest projects in the Beach Road area; and what makes this especially interesting is how it pairs with its sister development (Midtown Modern, still under construction). Together, the two form a live-work-play environment that stretches down to Tan Quee Lan Street; a sort of high-end, self-contained enclave within Bugis/Beach Road.
Midtown Bay does have competition, with DUO Residences being very close by, and the former Shaw Centre also being redeveloped.
But we don't think that, in the long-term view, there's oversupply. This cluster of projects derives a lot of expected future value from the Ophir-Rochor corridor; which is an area that will have a lot of future upgrades.
Besides the proximity to Bugis MRT, Midtown Bay is also within walking distance of Esplanade MRT station (CCL), which of course means it's close to the Esplanade itself.
Besides being a hub of arts performances, there's a gigantic mall (Esplanade Xchange) under the Esplanade, which links up to City Hall MRT (NSL, EWL).
With so many malls nearby, just about any amenity you need is close by here; and Midtown Bay has a strong office component for those who like to live where they work. It also makes this equally viable as a rental prospect, though bear in mind the competition from the likes of DUO.
Midtown Bay has two and three-bedder options for duplex units. These aren't as big as some others on the list (ranging from 990 to 1,324 sq ft), but they are in one of the newest and most accessible District 7 projects.
2 bedroom
3 bedroom
Most recent duplex transactions
|Project Name
|Transacted Price ($)
|Area (SQFT)
|Unit Price ($ PSF)
|Sale Date
|MIDTOWN BAY
|$3,427,380
|1,033
|$3,317
|9 Nov 2023
|MIDTOWN BAY
|$3,304,600
|1,033
|$3,198
|11 Jun 2023
|MIDTOWN BAY
|$3,687,000
|1,023
|$3,606
|18 Jan 2023
|MIDTOWN BAY
|$3,368,300
|1,023
|$3,273
|20 Jun 2022
|MIDTOWN BAY
|$3,510,400
|1,324
|$2,597
|24 Jan 2020
|MIDTOWN BAY
|$2,920,600
|1,023
|$2,786
|3 Dec 2019
|MIDTOWN BAY
|$2,880,400
|1,152
|$2,438
|8 Oct 2019
|MIDTOWN BAY
|$2,830,200
|1,023
|$2,697
|5 Oct 2019
|MIDTOWN BAY
|$3,510,400
|1,324
|$2,597
|5 Oct 2019
2. The Santorini
The Santorini is in the more scenic part of Tampines, clustered with The Tapestry and The Alps. While further from Tampines Central, this location borders Tampines Quarry — so it's better for families who want greenery or a waterfront view (Tampines Quarry), as opposed to the big cluster of malls and offices in the centre of Tampines.
Buses in the area, such as 23, allow fairly quick access to the reservoir area — this is a family recreational zone with bike trails, walking trails, and water sports.
While there isn't an MRT station nearby, buses like 69 also provide a link to Tampines MRT (EWL, DTL), and its multiple malls like Tampines 1, Century Square, etc.
(Tampines West MRT, on the DTL, is technically closer; but that's not a particular hotspot).
If you like Tampines but want more privacy, Santorini (along with possibly The Alps and the Tapestry) are worth a look. The duplex units here go up to 1,787 sq ft (five units), and one unique four-bedder duplex at 1,991 sq ft. These are even larger than the Santorini's penthouse units.
As a bonus, Santorini is very close to United World College (UWC), which may be of interest to foreign tenants.
Most recent duplex transactions
|Project Name
|Transacted Price ($)
|Area (SQFT)
|Unit Price ($ PSF)
|Sale Date
|THE SANTORINI
|$1,500,000
|1,787
|$839
|30 Jul 2021
|THE SANTORINI
|$1,600,000
|1,991
|$803
|5 May 2017
3. L'viv
L'viv is an exclusive Newton-area condo, freehold and containing just 147 units. It's one of the more convenient condos, being within walking distance of Newton MRT (DTL, NSL). It can be less than a 10-minute drive from here to Orchard Road, although we say that with the caveat that Newton's traffic is notorious.
One stop away from Newton, you'll find VeloCity mall at Novena — this is the major retail hub for the area, and it's unlikely you can't find what you need there. L'viv is also within walking distance to United Square Mall, and of course, the famous (or infamous, if you think it's touristy) Newton Hawker Centre is nearby.
Lviv has as much appeal as a rental asset as a family condo. More affluent tenants might appreciate the proximity to the city centre, and the short drive to Orchard. The duplex unit here is over 2,000 sq ft, and can serve an expatriate family as well as a local one.
Most recent duplex transactions
|Project Name
|Transacted Price ($)
|Area (SQFT)
|Unit Price ($ PSF)
|Sale Date
|L’VIV
|$3,880,000
|2,002
|$1,938
|27 Nov 2014
4. The Reserve Residences
The Reserve Residences is still under construction and is expected to be finished in 2028. This 732-unit project is within walking distance of Beauty World MRT station (DTL), as well as the accompanying Beauty World Plaza mall.
This alone made it one of the most desirable properties at the time of launch (as can be seen from projects like Linq @ Beauty World, it's a location that rarely goes wrong).
Reserve Residences is one of the better-located Bukit Timah condos: Bukit Timah Avenue offers a good amount of greenery, and some distance from the dense HDB enclave across Upper Bukit Timah Road.
But if you do care to walk across, the Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre, as well as the usual heartland amenities, are all there. Also nearby is Bukit Timah Plaza, which can meet most daily needs if you don't want to walk to Beauty World.
And it being an integrated development with a mall attached (in the form of Bukit V mall) means that this would be the pinnacle of convenience for you as a homeowner.
Some of the known duplex units here are a 4+1 unit and a 5-bedder duplex, which goes to a massive 3,625 sq ft (the only one of its kind). While it's quite rare for developers to build such large, high-quantum units these days, it is fitting for a unique Bukit Timah project.
Most recent duplex transactions
|Project Name
|Transacted Price ($)
|Area (SQFT)
|Unit Price ($ PSF)
|Sale Date
|THE RESERVE RESIDENCES
|$5,690,353
|2,250
|$2,529
|3 Aug 2023
5. Sky Habitat
Sky Habitat is one of the best-known condos in Bishan, despite (or some might say because of) its rocky start. Sky Habitat was initially launched in 2012, near a property market peak.
Due to the architect's name (the famed Moshe Safdie), and Sky Habitat being the tallest private residence in Bishan, it launched at very high prices: some of the units hit a quantum of $2 million, which at the time was unheard of in Bishan.
Shortly after the launch though, cooling measures kicked in and sent prices into a tailspin. This famously caused Sky Habitat to relaunch at lower prices in April 2014, when prices were slashed from a range of $1,435 to $1,893 psf, to just $1,276 to $1,590 psf.
Due to this relaunch, many felt pity for the first batch of buyers, speculating that they'd see a steep loss. However, the prices did eventually recover, as you can see in this article.
Today Sky Habitat is an icon in Bishan, with its infinity pool and sky bridges; and it is one of the best-located condos in District 20, being within walking distance of Bishan MRT (NSL, CCL). This puts Junction 8 — the major mall servicing Bishan — within easy reach.
Sky Habitat has four duplex units, at a generous 3,132 to 3,638 sq ft. These units are on the uppermost floors; and being the tallest private residence in the area, the view is breathtaking.
Demand for this iconic project is consistently high, so it seems the earliest buyers lost very little; even if the subsequent batch got themselves a discount.
Most recent duplex transactions
|Project Name
|Transacted Price ($)
|Area (SQFT)
|Unit Price ($ PSF)
|Sale Date
|SKY HABITAT
|$3,880,000
|3,477
|$1,116
|3 Oct 2022
|SKY HABITAT
|$3,950,000
|3,326
|$1,188
|6 Jun 2019
|SKY HABITAT
|$4,150,000
|3,132
|$1,325
|3 Jun 2019
|SKY HABITAT
|$4,250,000
|3,477
|$1,222
|8 Nov 2018
|SKY HABITAT
|$4,288,000
|3,671
|$1,168
|17 Oct 2018
[[nid:702538]]
This article was first published in Stackedhomes.