52 condos with unique duplex units in Singapore

Whether it's the appeal of a high ceiling or just an intergenerational home with a high floor view, there's an undeniable appeal to maisonette units. As of 2024, there's definitely a scarcity factor: few developers build such unique units anymore, thanks to the fear of ABSD deadlines, pricing strata void space, and a high quantum.

So even if you're able to afford one, availability is low, and there's little information on where to start looking. As such, we've compiled a list of projects on where you can find them:

Condo projects with maisonette units

Project Tenure District 18 Woodsville Freehold 13 24 One Residences Freehold 5 77 @ East Coast Freehold 15 Aalto Freehold 15 Ascentia Sky 99 yrs from 26/03/2008 3 Botanika Freehold 10 Centra Residence Freehold 14 City Edge Freehold 11 Cosmo Freehold 14 D’ Almira Freehold 13 D’ Fresco Freehold 15 Double Bay Residences 99 yrs from 07/04/2008 18 Enchante Freehold 11 Eon Shenton 99 yrs from 06/10/2011 2 Euro-Asia Park Freehold 13 Fifth Avenue Condominium Freehold 10 Fivenine Freehold 15 Flamingo Valley Freehold 15 Fontaine Parry 999 yrs from 22/08/1883 19 Forestville 99 yrs from 06/08/2012 25 Grand Duchess At St Patrick’s Freehold 15 Guillemard Suites Freehold 14 Jia Freehold 9 Kingsford . Hillview Peak 99 yrs from 04/06/2012 23 Kovan Residences 99 yrs from 31/12/2007 19 L’viv Freehold 11 Leville Isuites Freehold 15 Lincoln Suites Freehold 11 Marina Bay Residences 99 yrs from 11/10/2005 1 Midtown Bay 99 yrs from 02/01/2018 7 Neu At Novena Freehold 11 Newest 956 yrs from 27/05/1928 5 One Robin Freehold 10 Opal Suites Freehold 12 Park Nova Freehold 10 Parksuites 110 yrs from 01/11/2017 10 Ripple Bay 99 yrs from 10/08/2011 18 Robinson Suites Freehold 1 Sea Horizon 99 yrs from 25/02/2013 18 Sky Habitat 99 yrs from 30/05/2011 20 Spottiswoode Suites Freehold 2 Suites @ Shrewsbury Freehold 11 Suites At Orchard 99 yrs from 27/06/2007 9 The Lumos Freehold 9 The Reserve Residences 99 yrs from 29/11/2021 21 The Santorini 99 yrs from 16/10/2013 18 The Venue Residences 99 yrs from 05/12/2012 13 Tierra Vue Freehold 15 Uptown @ Farrer 99 yrs from 17/04/2017 8 Urban Resort Condominium Freehold 9 Urban Suites Freehold 9 Verdale 99 yrs from 05/12/2018 21

1. Midtown Bay

Midtown Bay is one of the newest projects in the Beach Road area; and what makes this especially interesting is how it pairs with its sister development (Midtown Modern, still under construction). Together, the two form a live-work-play environment that stretches down to Tan Quee Lan Street; a sort of high-end, self-contained enclave within Bugis/Beach Road.

Midtown Bay does have competition, with DUO Residences being very close by, and the former Shaw Centre also being redeveloped.

But we don't think that, in the long-term view, there's oversupply. This cluster of projects derives a lot of expected future value from the Ophir-Rochor corridor; which is an area that will have a lot of future upgrades.

Besides the proximity to Bugis MRT, Midtown Bay is also within walking distance of Esplanade MRT station (CCL), which of course means it's close to the Esplanade itself.

Besides being a hub of arts performances, there's a gigantic mall (Esplanade Xchange) under the Esplanade, which links up to City Hall MRT (NSL, EWL).

With so many malls nearby, just about any amenity you need is close by here; and Midtown Bay has a strong office component for those who like to live where they work. It also makes this equally viable as a rental prospect, though bear in mind the competition from the likes of DUO.

Midtown Bay has two and three-bedder options for duplex units. These aren't as big as some others on the list (ranging from 990 to 1,324 sq ft), but they are in one of the newest and most accessible District 7 projects.

2 bedroom

3 bedroom

Most recent duplex transactions

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date MIDTOWN BAY $3,427,380 1,033 $3,317 9 Nov 2023 MIDTOWN BAY $3,304,600 1,033 $3,198 11 Jun 2023 MIDTOWN BAY $3,687,000 1,023 $3,606 18 Jan 2023 MIDTOWN BAY $3,368,300 1,023 $3,273 20 Jun 2022 MIDTOWN BAY $3,510,400 1,324 $2,597 24 Jan 2020 MIDTOWN BAY $2,920,600 1,023 $2,786 3 Dec 2019 MIDTOWN BAY $2,880,400 1,152 $2,438 8 Oct 2019 MIDTOWN BAY $2,830,200 1,023 $2,697 5 Oct 2019 MIDTOWN BAY $3,510,400 1,324 $2,597 5 Oct 2019

2. The Santorini

The Santorini is in the more scenic part of Tampines, clustered with The Tapestry and The Alps. While further from Tampines Central, this location borders Tampines Quarry — so it's better for families who want greenery or a waterfront view (Tampines Quarry), as opposed to the big cluster of malls and offices in the centre of Tampines.

Buses in the area, such as 23, allow fairly quick access to the reservoir area — this is a family recreational zone with bike trails, walking trails, and water sports.

While there isn't an MRT station nearby, buses like 69 also provide a link to Tampines MRT (EWL, DTL), and its multiple malls like Tampines 1, Century Square, etc.

(Tampines West MRT, on the DTL, is technically closer; but that's not a particular hotspot).

If you like Tampines but want more privacy, Santorini (along with possibly The Alps and the Tapestry) are worth a look. The duplex units here go up to 1,787 sq ft (five units), and one unique four-bedder duplex at 1,991 sq ft. These are even larger than the Santorini's penthouse units.

As a bonus, Santorini is very close to United World College (UWC), which may be of interest to foreign tenants.

Most recent duplex transactions

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date THE SANTORINI $1,500,000 1,787 $839 30 Jul 2021 THE SANTORINI $1,600,000 1,991 $803 5 May 2017

3. L'viv

L'viv is an exclusive Newton-area condo, freehold and containing just 147 units. It's one of the more convenient condos, being within walking distance of Newton MRT (DTL, NSL). It can be less than a 10-minute drive from here to Orchard Road, although we say that with the caveat that Newton's traffic is notorious.

One stop away from Newton, you'll find VeloCity mall at Novena — this is the major retail hub for the area, and it's unlikely you can't find what you need there. L'viv is also within walking distance to United Square Mall, and of course, the famous (or infamous, if you think it's touristy) Newton Hawker Centre is nearby.

Lviv has as much appeal as a rental asset as a family condo. More affluent tenants might appreciate the proximity to the city centre, and the short drive to Orchard. The duplex unit here is over 2,000 sq ft, and can serve an expatriate family as well as a local one.

Most recent duplex transactions

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date L’VIV $3,880,000 2,002 $1,938 27 Nov 2014

4. The Reserve Residences

The Reserve Residences is still under construction and is expected to be finished in 2028. This 732-unit project is within walking distance of Beauty World MRT station (DTL), as well as the accompanying Beauty World Plaza mall.

This alone made it one of the most desirable properties at the time of launch (as can be seen from projects like Linq @ Beauty World, it's a location that rarely goes wrong).

Reserve Residences is one of the better-located Bukit Timah condos: Bukit Timah Avenue offers a good amount of greenery, and some distance from the dense HDB enclave across Upper Bukit Timah Road.

But if you do care to walk across, the Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre, as well as the usual heartland amenities, are all there. Also nearby is Bukit Timah Plaza, which can meet most daily needs if you don't want to walk to Beauty World.

And it being an integrated development with a mall attached (in the form of Bukit V mall) means that this would be the pinnacle of convenience for you as a homeowner.

Some of the known duplex units here are a 4+1 unit and a 5-bedder duplex, which goes to a massive 3,625 sq ft (the only one of its kind). While it's quite rare for developers to build such large, high-quantum units these days, it is fitting for a unique Bukit Timah project.

Most recent duplex transactions

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date THE RESERVE RESIDENCES $5,690,353 2,250 $2,529 3 Aug 2023

5. Sky Habitat

Sky Habitat is one of the best-known condos in Bishan, despite (or some might say because of) its rocky start. Sky Habitat was initially launched in 2012, near a property market peak.

Due to the architect's name (the famed Moshe Safdie), and Sky Habitat being the tallest private residence in Bishan, it launched at very high prices: some of the units hit a quantum of $2 million, which at the time was unheard of in Bishan.

Shortly after the launch though, cooling measures kicked in and sent prices into a tailspin. This famously caused Sky Habitat to relaunch at lower prices in April 2014, when prices were slashed from a range of $1,435 to $1,893 psf, to just $1,276 to $1,590 psf.

Due to this relaunch, many felt pity for the first batch of buyers, speculating that they'd see a steep loss. However, the prices did eventually recover, as you can see in this article.

Today Sky Habitat is an icon in Bishan, with its infinity pool and sky bridges; and it is one of the best-located condos in District 20, being within walking distance of Bishan MRT (NSL, CCL). This puts Junction 8 — the major mall servicing Bishan — within easy reach.

Sky Habitat has four duplex units, at a generous 3,132 to 3,638 sq ft. These units are on the uppermost floors; and being the tallest private residence in the area, the view is breathtaking.

Demand for this iconic project is consistently high, so it seems the earliest buyers lost very little; even if the subsequent batch got themselves a discount.

Most recent duplex transactions

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date SKY HABITAT $3,880,000 3,477 $1,116 3 Oct 2022 SKY HABITAT $3,950,000 3,326 $1,188 6 Jun 2019 SKY HABITAT $4,150,000 3,132 $1,325 3 Jun 2019 SKY HABITAT $4,250,000 3,477 $1,222 8 Nov 2018 SKY HABITAT $4,288,000 3,671 $1,168 17 Oct 2018

