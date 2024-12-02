Chinatown resident says neighbour pounds on wall because she cooks at home

One Chinatown resident is at her wits' end after enduring years of noise disturbances from her next-door neighbour who appears to be upset because she cooks at home.

The 70-year-old retiree surnamed Li, who lives at Block 536 Upper Cross Street, told Shin Min Daily News that her neighbour started knocking on the wall in 2019, claiming that Li's cooking caused her flat to become "extremely hot".

While woman initially pounded on the wall during mealtimes, Li said she now does it more often and at odd timings.

"She is unhappy when I pray at home and when I watch TV. Sometimes I hear the harsh knocks at 1am or 5am, and the noise makes my heart pound in fright," Li added.

When Li confronted her neighbour over the noises on Nov 12, the latter came out of her house holding a laundry pole.

"Since last year, I've called the police numerous times, complained to the authorities and approached my MP for help.

"But the problem has gotten worse. She even told me: 'If you cook, I will continue to knock'," said Li.

Li added that they were supposed to attend mediation last November, but her neighbour did not show up.

Another resident living on the same floor, surnamed Lu, said she is also affected by the woman's noise disturbance.

"She often slams the door shut in the middle of the night. The loud bang startles me awake," said the 65-year-old retiree.

Lu claimed that the neighbour would also deliberately stomp her feet in front of her door and say it's 'dirty'.

She said the noise made her blood pressure rise, and she has also lodged complaints against the neighbour, but the situation has not improved.

The neighbour in question did not answer the door when Shin Min visited her flat on two separate occasions.

