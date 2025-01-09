Dog dies after allegedly being thrown down Jurong block

A dog died after it was allegedly thrown off a HDB block on Tuesday (Jan 7) evening.

The incident occurred at around 6pm at Block 764 Jurong West Street 74, reported Shin Min Daily News.

When reporters arrived at around 8pm, a police cordon had been set up at the foot of the block.

Two men were seen removing the dog's carcass from the scene.

There was a pool of blood on the ground where the dog was believed to have landed, next to some clothes pegs and clothing.

According to Shin Min, the dog was a brown, medium-sized breed.

A resident surnamed Lin, 36, told Shin Min he heard a loud noise outside his home. When he looked out of the window, he saw the dog laying on the ground.

"It looked quite old and it died right after it fell. I didn't see it twitch. Blood was oozing out [of its body]," Lin said.

He added this is the first time he's seen something like this happen.

Another resident who declined to be named told Shin Min that the clothes that he hung out to dry had been caught and pulled by the dog when it fell to the ground.

"I was out at the time and heard about the incident when I came back. I later realised that my clothes had dropped on the ground floor. Since they were stained with blood, I don't plan to take them back."

AsiaOne has contacted the Animal & Veterinary Service for more information.

Animal cruelty and neglect cases hit 12-year high: SPCA

In 2024, Singapore saw its highest number of animal cruelty and welfare cases recorded in 12 years, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' (SPCA).

Out of 1,109 reports that SPCA received and investigated, there were 961 confirmed cases related to cruelty and welfare, involving a total of 2,190 animal victims.

Out of the confirmed cases, 283 of them involved animal cruelty, while 678 were due to poor welfare or neglect.

60.7 per cent or 1,330 of the animal victims were cats, while dogs accounted for 376 cases.

AsiaOne has reached out to SPCA for comment.

