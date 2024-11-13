PSLE results to be out on Nov 20

SINGAPORE — Pupils who sat the PSLE will receive their results from 11am on Nov 20.

The Education Ministry and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board, in a joint statement on Nov 13, said arrangements have been made for pupils to collect their results.

Pupils will get details on collection arrangements from their schools, it added. Those who are unable to collect their results from school in person can appoint someone to do so on their behalf on Nov 22.

Eligible pupils will receive the Secondary 1 (S1) Option Form to select secondary schools with their PSLE results.

Pupils are required to use their unique S1 personal identification number found on the top-right hand corner of the form to log in to the S1 Internet System to submit their school choices from 11.30am on Nov 20 to 3pm on Nov 26.

Parents who need help with the online submission can contact the primary school before 3pm on Nov 26.

Posting results will be released between Dec 18 and Dec 20 through SMS, the statement said. This information can also be accessed through the S1 Internet System or at the pupil's primary school.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.