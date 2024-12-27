The S-Files: SPF psychologists reveal what goes on behind scams

Dive into the world of scams and uncover the truth behind how they work with Carolyn Misir, Principal Psychologist, and Joel Ong, Psychologist, from the Singapore Police Force.

From job scams to e-commerce fraud and even impersonation of government officials, Misir and Ong break down how these schemes operate, what psychological tactics scammers use and who is most at risk.

File #1 - 'Do you want to earn quick cash?'

Explore how scammers exploit dreams of easy money through fake job offers. With WhatsApp and Telegram as their playgrounds, these fraudsters promise commissions for simple tasks but leave victims empty-handed.

An astonishing $86 million has been lost due to job scams in the first half of 2024.

Discover how to spot the red flags and avoid becoming a statistic in the growing wave of job scams.

File #2 - 'Do you want a good deal?'

The allure of online deals can be hard to resist - but they might cost more than you think. From fake payments to phantom goods, e-commerce scams have skyrocketed in recent years. Hear a victim's account firsthand and learn how to outwit these digital con artists.

File #3 - 'Do you know who I am?'

Watch as our psychologists confront a 'police officer' demanding money to be transferred to a so-called safety account. The clever use of props and fake authority will leave you shocked and more prepared to protect yourself from such schemes.

In 2023 alone, Singapore recorded over 46,000 scam cases, with millions lost to fraud. The S-Files not only educates, but also empowers viewers with actionable tips to spot, avoid, and report scams.

Ready to uncover the truth? Watch The S-Files now, and remember: vigilance is key.

Unsure if it's a scam? Call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799 or visit www.scamshield.gov.sg for more information.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Singapore Police Force.

editor@asiaone.com