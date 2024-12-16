Daily roundup: Allianz withdraws $2.2b offer for Singapore's Income Insurance — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Allianz withdraws $2.2b offer for Singapore's Income Insurance

Allianz has withdrawn its offer to acquire at least 51 per cent of Singapore's Income Insurance for about US$1.63 billion (S$2.2 billion), the German company said in a statement on Monday (Dec 16)... » READ MORE

2. 'I'm proud when she's proud': Meet the youngest star of a homegrown circus show and her supportive dad

When was the last time you watched something that truly captivated you?

A circus show might not be the first thing that comes to mind in Singapore — after all, it's not a form of entertainment that you'd normally find here... » READ MORE

3. 'I live a very happy and stable life now': Phyllis Quek has no regrets about quitting showbiz for her health

Phyllis Quek quit full-time acting at what some would consider the peak of her career.

Now, some 30 years after she'd first broke into showbiz, she has no regrets about that decision... » READ MORE

4. Woman dies after Singapore family of 3 gets into accident in Taiwan

One woman died after a family of three from Singapore got into a car accident in Miaoli, Taiwan on Saturday (Dec 14) afternoon.

A Singaporean man, 36, and his three-year-old daughter sustained minor injuries from the crash, reported Taiwan news publication TVBS... » READ MORE

