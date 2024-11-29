Daily roundup: Gong Yoo trained hard to bare body for K-drama The Trunk - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Gong Yoo trained hard to bare body for K-drama The Trunk, wanted to redo shower scene

It's been three years since his last show.

South Korean actor Gong Yoo is returning to the small screen with Netflix's upcoming mystery melodrama The Trunk... » READ MORE

2. 'Very unhygienic': Diners upset over Yishun coffee shop cleaning ceiling while they eat

Some patrons of a coffee shop in Yishun got upset over an employee dusting the ceiling while they were eating... » READ MORE

3. Usher in the Year of the Snake with Singapore Mint collectibles including Sanrio Hello Kitty exclusives

The holiday season has started. Christmas is barely a few weeks away and in January 2025, it will be the Lunar New Year... » READ MORE

4. 'Society is sick': Ryan Lian hits back at netizens who laughed at him after knife attack

Actor Ryan Lian has been on the receiving end of online vitriol despite being the victim of a knife attack... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com