UK's Grenfell fire families demand answers over unidentified remains

LONDON — More than seven years after the blaze that engulfed London's Grenfell Tower, some families of victims say they have been traumatised again by letters notifying them that human remains are still in storage which could be of their loved ones.

Britain's deadliest residential fire since World War Two ripped through a 23-storey block on June 14, 2017, killing 72 people and causing a national reckoning over the safety and conditions of social housing for those on low incomes.

Officials and police say every victim was identified through a painstaking process as described in a public inquiry, and that wherever possible remains have been returned to relatives.

But families say letters notifying them that their loved ones might still be among unidentified remains came as a shock.

"It's like opening their graves again," said Sawsan Choucair, who lost six relatives in the fire. She and her brother Hisam said they thought they had laid all their family to rest when they buried remains they were given in 2017.

In November, they received a letter from the police on behalf of the coroner saying remains of their relatives could still be among a small quantity of unidentified remains in storage, possibly mixed up with those of other victims.

"This retraumatisation, triggered at the wrong time in the wrong way, is deeply distressing, unnecessary and badly handled," said Hisam.

The shell of Grenfell Tower, covered in protective wrap, still looms over west London where some of the capital's poorest and wealthiest neighbourhoods are side by side. The government is expected to make a statement on the site's future next month.

In the letter, reviewed by Reuters, relatives were asked if they wanted the remains to be buried or still held in storage.

It was addressed to those whose relatives were found with other victims unrelated to them and where small fragments of remains were recovered but could not be identified.

"How can we make a decision about comingled ashes that may or may not be our loved ones?" asked a man who lost his father and spoke on condition of anonymity. "We are left with a lot of deep and disturbing questions."

The coroner's office and the British Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government declined to comment. London's Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy said the force would not comment on personal and confidential matters.

'Cold letter'

Grenfell Next of Kin (GNK), a group representing relatives of nearly half of those who died, said families did not know where the remains were being stored or whether there was an inventory.

"After nearly eight years we get a cold letter like that - not even in person," said a woman who lost two family members in the blaze and also wished to remain anonymous.

She buried the remains that were given to her after the fire. Three years ago, she received further remains but says she was not informed there could be more.

"This is a really inhumane way of dealing with us, and constantly refreshing this wound," she said.

In the letter, the police said coroner Fiona Wilcox was concerned the burial of the remains would continue to be deferred while she awaited a decision on a memorial to be built at the site.

A 2023 report by a commission looking at a future memorial said early conversations between Wilcox and families had indicated remains could be part of the memorial. The GNK group said it was not aware this was being considered.

Lancaster West Voices, representing those who live in the estate the tower was part of, said the handling of the remains felt like incompetence.