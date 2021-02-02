Apple rumoured to use an optical in-display fingerprint sensor on the iPhone 13

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) claims that Apple will be using an in-screen optical fingerprint sensor on the iPhone 13.

A former Apple employee reportedly told the WSJ that the iPhone maker was developing optical sensors for in-screen fingerprint reading as it "can be more reliable" than the ultrasonic counterparts.

Optical fingerprint sensors have been used on several Android handsets in the past two years, but they are easier to fool as they rely on 2D images. On the other hand, ultrasonic fingerprint readers use small sound waves to make 3D maps of a fingerprint which are more secure. They also work better for wet fingers, but the technology is more expensive.

Nonetheless, the former Apple employee told the WSJ that Apple will maintain the strict security standards of the current Touch ID button on the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported in August 2019 that Apple will release an iPhone in 2021 with Face ID and an in-screen Touch ID. Kuo expects Apple to use a variant of the Qualcomm's ultrasonic solution which allows the user to place his/her finger over a big section of the display to be scanned.

Bloomberg reported in September 2019 that Apple was testing the in-display fingerprint scanning technology which will work in tandem with Face ID. Last month, Bloomberg claimed that the in-screen Touch ID will be a key upgrade for the iPhone this year. Apple has been granted several patents relating to Touch ID under the display , which can be applied to the iPhone, iPad and MacBook.

