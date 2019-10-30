Instagram bans fictional snippets showing suicide

Fresh rules in place at Instagram on Oct 28 ramped up a ban on images that might encourage suicide or self-harm, adding drawings and other fictional content to the list.

The Facebook-owned image and video sharing service early this year clamped down on images of self-injury after a British teen who went online to read about suicide took her own life.

"We will no longer allow fictional depictions of self-harm or suicide on Instagram, such as drawings or memes or content from films or comics that use graphic imagery," Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said in a blog post.

"We will also remove other imagery that may not show self-harm or suicide, but does include associated materials or methods."