The top 10 single-player games you should be checking out - stat!

Multiplayer games are fun and all, but every so often, gamers just want some 'me time' and dive into a single-player adventure.

If you're looking to immerse yourself in a solo title, then these are the best single-player video games that will confirm-plus-chop help you make the most out of your sweet solitude.

Hitman 3

PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X, Nintendo Switch

Go on a solo trip around the world without leaving your comfy sofa.

As Agent 47, you're tasked with assassinating a target… but how you do it is completely up to you.

From Dubai to Berlin, blend into crowds and/or create a distraction to take out your targets. Best of all, you can replay the stage again and try a completely different path.

Tip: save often!

Final Fantasy VII Remake

PC, PlayStation 4|5

This is the best example of a video game remake done right.

Square Enix only used the first portion of the original 1997 legendary JRPG, but expanded the story into a full 50+ hour game.

A must play even for those who replayed the classic multiple times, especially as there are some changes to the story and combat has switched to real-time action.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Nintendo Switch

Forget everything you know about Pokemon games.

Catching Pokemon now happens in real time, and there is even the possibility of being 'attacked' by them!

Go wherever you want in the Hisui region. This is one of the best, if not the best Pokemon title. Hoping the upcoming Scarlet and Violet games will live up to the hype.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

PC, PlayStation 4|5

When the 2018 Spider-Man title dropped for the PS4, it was amazing - the story, the combat, the open world, the side missions… *chef's kiss.

Miles Morales picks up from where the first game left off with the same top-notch cinematic storytelling and more stuff to play with.

The original is selling for bargain-bin prices on Carousell, so be sure to pick that up too.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo Switch

Can't believe that it has been five years since this game was released. Breath of Wild remains one of the must-buy games for Nintendo Switch.

Travel the vast open world as Link, as you hunt for Korok Seeds and take down the Guardians.

The sequel is coming out in May 2023 - that's more than enough time for you to catch up.

Disco Elysium

PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X, Nintendo Switch

This is not a traditional RPG in that there is no combat - the story is resolved through skill checks and dialogue.

You will be swept up by the compelling stories and characters that feature in this point-and-click adventure that is equal parts silly and dark.

If you're the type who enjoys trying something new, and loves to expect the unexpected, then definitely pick this up.

God of War Ragnarok

PlayStation 4|5

Remember discussing God of War with your friends back in the PS2 days? Talk about a level-up - the new God of War games are gorgeous while still keeping the combat brutally awesome (and awesomely brutal).

Travel around an ancient world inspired by Norse mythology as Kratos together with his son, Atreus, in one of the best PlayStation titles to date.

Play the 2018 game first if you have the time.

Horizon: Forbidden West

PlayStation 4|5

In what is essentially part two to Horizon Zero Dawn (which you also should get BTW), you play as Aloy as she saves the world from robot dinosaurs.

Pick up new gear as you visit different settlements. Climb, swim, and even fly through lush valleys, dry deserts, snowy mountains, tropical beaches, and ruined cities.

Don't blame us if you never want to leave your front door for the next few weeks.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X, Nintendo Switch

Binged The Witcher on Netflix? The original video game that the show is based on is one of the best RPGs ever made.

Like Henry Cavill, you can be Geralt of Rivia and roam the world called the Continent. Besides the wide variety of enemies you can face, the complex storyline puts Wild Hunt on our list - even the side stories have a connection to the main tale.

For an old game, this holds up well.

Elden Ring

PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X

Hands down the best single player video game on this list, it is also a title that might want to make you throw the disc out of the window.

But that shiok feeling of beating a really tough boss? You can't get that in another game.

Explore an epic fantasy world created by George R. R. Martin, and truly customise your character, not just the way they look but also the way they fight.

The biggest mystery is how this video game costs only $60.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.