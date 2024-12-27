Dua Lipa sparks speculation she and Callum Turner are engaged

Dua Lipa has sparked speculation that she and Callum Turner are engaged.

The 29-year-old pop star shared a snap on Instagram over the festive period, in which she appears to be wearing a ring on her engagement finger, and the pair are said to be "so in love".

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever.

"They are engaged and couldn't be happier.

"Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake."

The New Rules hitmaker wrote on Instagram: "home for the holidays. sending you all so much love (sic)"

Dua and 34-year-old actor Callum — who has appeared in war drama miniseries Masters of the Air and movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore — are said to be planning to celebrate with pals on New Year's Eve.

Earlier this week, it was revealed the couple are to host a star-studded New Year's Eve party, featuring the likes of Bella Hadid and Harry Styles.

A source told the publication: "Dua and Callum are planning what is shaping up to be the most talked-about NYE party of this year.

"They've found an amazing venue in London and are working with some party planners to get the ball rolling. Invites have gone out to all of their celebrity mates.

"It's the talk of the town and there are whispers that Bella Hadid and Harry Styles could be there on the night, along with Emma Watson.

"The guest list is apparently a who's who of the celebrity world."

Dua and Callum went Instagram official with their relationship in July.

The pair had been romantically linked since January, and she confirmed the rumours as part of a post celebrating her weekend at Glastonbury, where she made her first headline appearance.

In amongst several photos and video recaps from her time at the festival, Dua shared a photo of herself and Callum staring into each other's eyes while they lay on the grass.

She captioned the post: "Dancing until you see the sunrise at stone circle is the glasto ritual."

