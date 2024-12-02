Ellie Goulding says her new album will be one of her most personal

Ellie Goulding's new album will be one of her most personal to date.

The 37-year-old pop star has revealed that her new record will be distinctly more personal than her 2023 album, Higher Than Heaven.

Ellie — who has Arthur, three, with her ex-partner Caspar Jopling — told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Higher Than Heaven was actually intentionally impersonal.

"It was post-baby, post-pandemic. I just wanted to write some solid pop songs that you can dance to. This time, it's a little different."

Ellie admits that writing personal songs is a "time-consuming" process. But the pop star suggested that her upcoming record will be "slightly more elevated or evolved from the last album".

Ellie — who announced her split from Caspar earlier this year — said: "I've been writing about what's been going on in my life.

"But also just observations, friends, my connection with nature — the usual things that I tend to gravitate towards writing about, maybe slightly more elevated or evolved from the last album.

"I've had more time to get in the studio and spend the time and sit.

"Songs don't come that easily to me, especially when they're from more of a personal place.

"Sometimes the best songs come from just sitting around, drinking tea, talking. It's been time-consuming, but it's time that I've needed to take."

Ellie released Free, a collaboration with Calvin Harris, earlier this year, and she relished the experience of working with the DJ once again.

Ellie said: "I love working with Calvin. We have a special kind of relationship when it comes to making music.

"We just understand each other and it's easy. I don't take that for granted because being in the studio with people for the first time is like having a first date, basically.

"You never know how it's going to go. It's nice to have a lifelong collaborator."

[[nid:711833]]